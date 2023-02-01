BDA Advises NeoGraf on Sale to Edgewater

New York, NY February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, NeoGraf Solutions, a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners, has been sold to Edgewater Capital Partners.



BDA Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to NeoGraf and its shareholders on the transaction.



NeoGraf is a world leader in graphite materials science. It has been manufacturing carbon and graphite products for 135 years in Lakewood, Ohio. NeoGraf is a technology leader focused on application development and providing solutions for customers in the electric vehicle, graphene & nanomaterials, alternative energy, electronic thermal management, industrial seals and gaskets in flow control, petrochemical, & nuclear applications, building & construction, and flame retardancy sectors. NeoGraf provides these innovative and environmentally sustainable thermal solutions to a broad array of customers worldwide.



Drew Walker, President and CEO, NeoGraf, said: “With Edgewater’s deep understanding of advanced materials, NeoGraf knew immediately we had found the right partner to drive the business forward across our exciting end markets. NeoGraf’s focus on global mega trends for faster communication, sustainable energy, increased automation, environmentalism, and a post COVID-19 world provided a true synergy with Edgewater’s vision for the NeoGraf business.”



Bob Girton, Partner, Edgewater Capital Partners, said: “We are delighted to partner with NeoGraf and the opportunity to support this team and the organization in achieving its next stage of success. As we are both located in Ohio, we’re especially proud to be a part of NeoGraf’s historic place in our community. With an origin story dating back to the 1880s, the business has reinvented itself by providing industry-leading graphite solutions to customers in cutting edge applications. Today, this organization is enabling industry leaders in demanding applications such as electronics, electric vehicles, renewable and alternative energy, insulative and flame-retardant materials, and graphene & nanomaterials. We welcome the NeoGraf team to the Edgewater family of companies.”



Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, BDA, said: “We’re pleased to have delivered a strong outcome for NeoGraf and its shareholders. Drew and the NeoGraf team, under Aterian’s ownership, have built an excellent business. We believe Edgewater Capital will be an excellent partner for the business going forward. BDA has built a strong record in innovative and sustainable specialty materials.”



Alex Ditchfield, Managing Director, BDA, said: “We’re glad to have found the ideal partner to help NeoGraf continue to develop environmentally friendly solutions to address many of the 21st century’s most challenging problems. The transaction builds on BDA’s longstanding expertise in advanced materials and demonstrates BDA’s ability to run seamless global processes for clients.”



BDA Team

Euan Rellie, Managing Partner

Alex Ditchfield, Managing Director

Stephen Etna, Vice President

Sian Crowder, Analyst

Colton Bucey, Analyst



About NeoGraf

Headquartered in Lakewood, OH, NeoGraf is a technology leader in specialty graphite solutions and material science serving applications in electric vehicle, graphene & nanomaterials, alternative energy, electronic thermal management, industrial seals and gaskets in flow control, petrochemical, & nuclear applications, building & construction, and flame retardancy sectors.



About Aterian

Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than US$1.5 billion since its founding in 2009.



About Edgewater

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Edgewater Capital Partners is a sector-focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses. The firm has extensive experience and expertise in investing in the people, technology, and facilities to accelerate the growth trajectory of niche manufacturers of specialty chemicals, life sciences, advanced materials, and engineered components. Over twenty years of industry specific investing has allowed the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses.



About BDA

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.



