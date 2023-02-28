Pond-Woolpert JV Selected for $160M U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Capacity Contract to Provide Architecture, Engineering Services Worldwide

The joint venture won the previous iteration of this Huntsville Center planning and programming contract in 2018.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has contracted with the Pond-Woolpert Joint Venture for an indefinite delivery contract to provide architecture and engineering services in support of real property planning, programming, and management. The five-year, $160 million capacity contract applies to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and non-DoD agencies and activities at U.S. government installations worldwide.

Woolpert Senior Vice President David Ziegman thanked the Huntsville Center for its selection of the Pond-Woolpert JV, which was awarded the previous iteration of this contract in 2018.

"Supporting the Corps at Huntsville and around the world is one of the best things we get to do at Woolpert," Ziegman said. "That support is only made better by working beside this great team at Pond. We appreciate the opportunity to continue to provide planning and programming in support of the Corps and its vital initiatives, which strengthen our nation's security, economy, and resilience."

"Pond is proud to work alongside our longtime partner, Woolpert, to continue our support of the USACE Huntsville Planning Program," Pond Senior Vice President and Principal-in-Charge Sam Briuglio said. "Our team of planners, programmers, geospatial and asset management specialists, and resiliency subject matter experts are excited to continue supporting our country's military."

