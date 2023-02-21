DoD's National Security Innovation Capital Awards $1.5M to New Frontier Aerospace to Expand Hypersonic Engine Development

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) has awarded a $1.5M contract extension to New Frontier Aerospace (NFA) to complete the development of NFA's revolutionary 3D printed Mjölnir rocket engine.

The extension is the next step after NFA's successful delivery of Mjölnir's first component, developed under an initial $750K contract awarded in August of 2021.

"Based on NFA's performance in designing, 3D printing and testing the first, key component of the Mjölnir full-flow staged combustion engine in less than a year, we are pleased NSIC sees the enormous potential in the continued development and completion of Mjölnir," NFA CEO Bill Bruner said.

The Mjölnir rocket engine's advanced architecture represents a revolutionary new class of rocket engine with the reliability and operability of today's aircraft engines. Now, with NSIC's support, Mjölnir's remaining components will be designed, printed and tested - with a hot fire of the completed engine by May of 2024.

The development of the Mjölnir rocket engine serves as the initial stage of NFA's overall plan to build a hypersonic aircraft for delivering passengers and cargo safely to any airport or vertiport on Earth in less than two hours.

NFA's 3D printed, Mjölnir-powered hypersonic aircraft will be fueled with renewably sourced liquid natural gas, with net negative greenhouse gas emissions.

About NFA:

With offices in Seattle (WA), San Francisco (CA) and Dayton (OH), NFA is an aerospace technology company, building renewably fueled hypersonic vertical landing aircraft to deliver passengers and cargo anywhere on Earth in less than two hours - faster and cleaner than jets. Website: https://www.nfaero.com/

About NSIC:

Housed within the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) is a Department of Defense (DoD) program that provides funding to early-stage hardware startups commercializing dual-use technologies critical to US national security and economic competitiveness. NSIC enables such startups to advance key milestones in their product development plans by addressing the shortfall of private investment from trusted sources.

Website: https://www.nsic.mil/

