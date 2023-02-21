Aleut Awarded Design-Build/Design-Bid-Build Contract by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Flood Management, LLC (Aleut) recently received a Multiple Award Task Order Contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) St. Paul District which will provide construction of and/or design and construction of civil works projects within both the St. Paul and Rock Island District's Area of Responsibility (AOR).

The AOR of the two relevant Districts includes portions of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri.

Task orders issued under the contract can include construction or modification/renovation of roadways and parking lots, vertical and horizontal concrete, boat ramps and docks. embankment stabilization and/or rip rap placement; interior and exterior facility restoration, roofing systems; earth shaping berms, earthwork, and levees, sustainable construction facility upgrades, civil utility systems and facility utility systems.

ABOUT ALEUT

Formed in 2021, Aleut Flood Management, LLC is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Small Disadvantaged Business. Aleut specializes in flood management of all kinds including, pump station construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance; levee construction and rehabilitation; rip rap placement; underwater berm construction and stabilization; and temporary pumping.

Aleut Flood Management, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC is one of 12 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

Berlyn Martin

Aleut Federal, LLC

Phone: 276-244-3319

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aleut-awarded-design-builddesign-bid-build-contract-by-us-army-corps-of-engineers-301747962.html

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC