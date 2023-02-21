EVERI'S VENUETIZE ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH 1839 LABS FOR LONG-TERM MOBILE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Commences with Opening of Balaton Gate Motor Speedway in Lake Balaton Region, Hungary

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venuetize, Everi Holdings Inc.'s EVRI ("Everi" or "the Company") leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries, today announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with 1839 Labs pursuant to which the companies will integrate their respective solutions to elevate the experience of fans, spectators, and guests within sporting and other mixed-use venues around the globe.

The long-term engagement will commence with the initial mobile deployment specific to the Balaton Gate Motor Speedway, opening this Spring, and expand the mobile experience across the property as a resort and additional hospitality projects are completed. The Balaton Gate Motor Speedway is a new, state-of-the-art, FIA grade A racetrack that is Formula 1 and MotoGP compliant, in the heart of the Lake Balaton region of Hungary, less than one hour from Budapest.

"This strategic agreement with 1839 Labs represents an important opportunity to showcase the Venuetize platform's unique mobile-focused consumer-engagement capabilities, while also improving the platform to pursue other opportunities, with an emphasis on racetracks around the world – such as F1, NASCAR, MotoGP and other motorsports, which is a growing global market opportunity," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "As a leading mobile platform provider in the sports, venue and entertainment markets, Venuetize is an important component of our focus on mobile-first growth initiatives."

"We are excited to be working with solutions that will greatly enhance the fan and team experiences while delivering new revenues to the venue owners," said J.P. Bonin, CEO of 1839 Labs. "After significant market research, we concluded that the Everi's Venuetize platform provides a key component to our Smart Buildings IoT ecosystem being deployed throughout all the Balaton Gate projects. 1839 Labs, in combination with Venuetize is creating specifically tailored fan engagement tools and other mobile-first hospitality elements. In conjunction with other proprietary technologies, we will deliver a state-of-the-art mobile experience unmatched at any other motorsports venue."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About 1839 Labs.

1839 Labs is a technology-focused division of 1839 Capital, a boutique venture capital firm providing unique investment opportunities in the U.S. and abroad. As a wholly owned subsidiary of 1839 Capital, 1839 Labs has the primary mission of developing technology applications which enhance overall guest experience, increase operational efficiencies and create substantial returns on investment for real estate management groups, owners and other stakeholders. With the principal focus on motorsports, 1839 Labs will establish an IoT ecosystem leveraging the Venuetize platform, which will incorporate every aspect of software integration and operational control systems, impacting all levels of operations of the motorsport venue. The 1839 Labs solution will ingest and synthesize data while incorporating flexible APIs and advanced AI algorithms for new business and operational insights. As new systems are implemented, the proprietary 1839 Labs solution will evolve and be adaptive to new digital trends, including focused fan engagement, client/guest services, third-party targeted advertisement, and other opportunities via innovative data monetization.

For more information go to www.1839Capital.com or www.1839Labs.com . Email inquiries may be sent to info@1839capital.com.

