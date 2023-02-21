Sansa Airlines Optimizes its Commercial Operations in Costa Rica and Central America through Partnership with GO7

The regional carrier is using GO7 solutions to become more agile, better manage its inventory across multiple channels and provide an improved passenger experience.

LONDON, MIAMI and TEL AVIV, Israel , Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sansa Airlines (SANSA), the leading domestic carrier in Costa Rica, has partnered with GO7, a travel technology company committed to transforming travel brands by putting power back into their hands, to support the airline's growth and distribution strategies in the Central American region. SANSA is utilizing GO7's AeroCRS solution for inventory management, reservations and flight/fare management technology.

By partnering with GO7, SANSA can deliver better service and more options to its passengers and improve its agility in response to competitive challenges and rapidly changing demand trends. Since going live with AeroCRS by GO7 in 2022, SANSA has already relaunched its service between San Jose and Nicaragua's capital city, Managua and is planning a new connection to Panama in 2023.

"Partnering with GO7 complements our growth and expansion plans perfectly," said Julio Caballero, Managing Partner of SANSA. "Throughout the onboarding and implementation process, our team has enjoyed exemplary communication with the GO7 team; they've listened to all our needs and delivered solutions, and the training process was thorough and efficient. We look forward to growing our operation and increasing passenger volume with the help of GO7's purpose-built and unique solutions."

Licensed by the Costa Rica Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC), SANSA offers domestic scheduled flights, international flights and charter services and has been the leading carrier serving Costa Rica's domestic passenger travel market for over 43 years. After a thorough selection process, SANSA chose GO7's AeroCRS solution to replace its previous passenger service system with a more modern, modular tech stack. This has enabled the airline to become more flexible with its routes, capacity and passenger servicing as it scales up in its current growth phase.

SANSA also utilizes the AeroCRS by GO7 network, an online distribution platform that makes the airline's flight inventory available to leading online travel agencies (OTAs) and metasearch engines. The network allows SANSA to extend its reach to more travelers seeking reliable air transport throughout Central America, further facilitating the airline's growth strategy.

"SANSA is focused on continuous improvement of their passenger service quality, which is precisely the type of airline we want to partner with," said Meir Hadassi Turner, CEO of GO7. "I am confident our solutions will give SANSA the support it needs to continue growing revenue and expanding its footprint across the Central American region and beyond."

About Sansa Airlines

Sansa Airlines, founded over 35 years ago and licensed by Costa Rica Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC), offers domestic scheduled flights, international flights and charter services, delivering reliable, convenient and safe service to its passengers. SANSA airline is part of IATA's Standard Safety Assessment program (ISSA) and has the largest network in Costa Rica, operating multiple flights to over 16 destinations. Visit www.flysansa.com/ to learn more.

About GO7

GO7 represents a new approach to travel technology, united by a core belief to give control back to airlines and other travel operators through flexible, customer-centric technology. GO7's suite of integrated solutions allows airlines to transform their commercial operations using modern, agile technology flexibly designed as a 'one-stop' or bespoke solution. GO7's foundations are proven, with over 185 airlines globally already using GO7 for ticketing and distribution, passenger servicing, loyalty, payments, interlining, baggage management and operational consulting. Visit www.go7.io to learn more.

