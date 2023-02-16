Geocycle and Holcim Awarded Contract with Kentucky's Largest Utilities

Holcim will market fly ash produced by LG&E and KU for use in cement and concrete applications.

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geocycle LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Holcim (US) Inc., announced today the signing of a multi-year contract with Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) Company and Kentucky Utilities (KU) Company for the sustainable use of fly ash.

Under the contract, Geocycle and Holcim will market 175,000 to 250,000 short tons of fly ash annually via truck, rail and river barges through Holcim's vast network of terminals and customers. It will be used to produce blended cements and support Holcim's CO2 reduction goals and clinker extension.

"In line with Geocycle's commitment and passion for recycling and achieving a net zero future, we are honored to partner with LG&E and KU to develop creative and efficient solutions that contribute to the circular economy," said Sophie Wu, Head of Geocycle North America. "Together we'll be able develop blended cementitious materials, reduce CO2 levels and further encourage carbon neutral construction."

"This partnership with Geocycle and Holcim, will allow us to build on the success we've had repurposing byproducts from our coal-fired power generation and marketing them to companies that are able to use them to make much-needed products," said LG&E and KU Chief Operating Officer Lonnie Bellar. "Sustainably and responsibly managing our byproducts in this way has enabled us to deliver millions in revenue back to our business and residential customers."

Guided by their environmental commitments, both Holcim, the nation's leader in sustainable building solutions, and Geocycle, a provider of sustainable waste management solutions, will utilize fly ash provided by three LG&E and KU power plants: Mill Creek, Ghent and Trimble County generating stations. As a supplementary cementitious material source, the fly ash will support sustainable applications—cement replacement in concrete, alternative raw materials, waste stabilization, and structural and flowable fill—to help lower CO2 emissions in cement and concrete production.

About Geocycle

Geocycle is a leading provider of industrial, agricultural and municipal waste management services worldwide. We apply the proven technology of 'co-processing' and utilize existing facilities in cement industry to resolve waste challenges sustainably. This enables us to recover energy and recycle materials from waste. We contribute towards a regenerative, circular economy that closes resource cycles. Geocycle manages more than 10 million tons of waste annually, thus making a tangible contribution to bringing society a step closer to a zero-waste future.

