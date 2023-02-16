TARGA EXPLORATION ENTERS INTO OPERATOR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH KENORLAND MINERALS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Targa Exploration Corp. TEX (FRA: V6Y) (the "Company" or "Targa") is pleased to announce it has entered into an operator services agreement with Kenorland Minerals Ltd. KLD ("Kenorland"), pursuant to which Kenorland has agreed to provide technical advice and perform certain operations with respect to the recently acquired Opinaca lithium project (the "Opinaca Project") located within the James Bay region of northern Quebec, and two mineral exploration license (MEL) applications which cover numerous lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences in eastern Manitoba (the "Superior Project").

"We are pleased to engage Kenorland in the operation of the Opinaca and Superior lithium projects. They have had a tremendous amount of experience and success operating in the area, and we are looking forward to developing a work program to further unlock the potential of Targa's lithium projects in 2023," commented Jon Ward, CEO of Targa.

The Agreement

Subject to Targa funding all exploration expenditures, Kenorland will conduct all operations and incur all exploration expenses on the basis of a work program (a "Work Program") and a budget ("Budget") prepared by Kenorland and approved by a technical committee (the "Technical Committee"). The Technical Committee shall, among other things, review, amend and approve Work Programs and Budgets and consist of two members appointed by Kenorland and two members appointed by Targa.

About Targa Exploration

Targa Exploration Corp. TEX (FRA: V6Y) is a Canadian exploration company with headquarters in Vancouver, BC, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Targa is currently focused on exploring its highly prospective Opinaca and Superior lithium pegmatite projects in the Provinces of Quebec and Manitoba, respectively. Additionally, the Company has optioned the Shanghai silver-gold project located in the prolific Yukon Territory.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

