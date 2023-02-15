MPK Equity Partners Successfully Exits Investment in Radiance Holdings

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPK Equity Partners, LLC ("MPK") announced today the sale of its portfolio company Radiance Holdings, LLC ("Radiance") to TSG Consumer Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Radiance is a high-growth franchise platform, representing a collection of premier brands in the health, wellness, and beauty sector. Radiance's current brands include Sola Salon Studios ("Sola"), the world's largest and fastest growing salon suites franchise with approximately 650 locations across the U.S. and Canada; The Woodhouse Day Spa ("Woodhouse"), a premier luxury spa brand with approximately 80 locations across the U.S.; and BeautyHive, a leading e-commerce platform for professional beauty products.

MPK, in partnership with PNC Riverarch Capital and AHR Growth Partners, acquired Sola in 2018 and worked with management to pursue an aggressive strategy of corporate and franchise growth. The Radiance platform was formed upon the acquisition of Woodhouse in 2020, with a focus on uniting brands across health, wellness, and beauty. Over this period, Radiance completed seven acquisitions, launched BeautyHive in 2021, and made significant investments in people and technology.

"Under the leadership of CEO, Christina Russell, Radiance has done an incredible job empowering franchise owners and a vibrant community of independent beauty professionals with unrivaled opportunities, mentorship, and education as each of its brands continues to accelerate its underlying growth," said Patrick K. McGee, Managing Partner of MPK.

Christina Russell, CEO of Radiance, added: "Our team has enjoyed working with MPK as we have created an incredible platform in health, wellness, and beauty, allowing our franchisees to embrace the American Dream and own their own business in a rapidly growing sector of the economy."

About MPK Equity Partners

MPK is a Dallas-based private investment firm partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs and executives to invest in and acquire growing, profitable, category-leading companies. Among other high-growth sectors, MPK has a particular focus on partnering with founder-owned franchisors. In addition to Radiance Holdings, past and present MPK franchisor investments include Unleased Brands (the leading platform for family-focused franchisors, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, and Snapology), Stellar Service Brands (a leading residential services platform, including Restoration 1, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, Softroc, and The Driveway Company), as well as Zoom Drain and PatchMaster. For more information, please visit mpkequitypartners.com.

About Radiance Holdings

Radiance represents a collection of premier brands in the health, wellness, and beauty sector. Led by Christina Russell, CEO, Radiance's current portfolio includes Sola, the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise; Woodhouse, a premier luxury spa franchise; and BeautyHive, an online distributor of professional beauty products. Radiance is committed to investing in its brands, driving innovation, and helping its franchisees and its community of independent beauty professionals grow their businesses and improve their lives. For more information, please visit weareradianceholdings.com.

