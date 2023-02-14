NIST Awards Electrosoft a Prime Contract to Support FIPS 201-3 Special Publication Updates

Federal ICAM thought leader to help align requirements with newly revised PIV standard

RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., an award-winning federal IT and professional services firm specializing in cybersecurity, announced today that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) awarded the company a contract to update some Special Publications that support the recently revised Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 201-3. Under the new prime contract, Electrosoft will assist the NIST Computer Security Division with updating SP 800-73 (Interfaces for Personal Identity Verification) and 800-79 (Authorization of PIV Card Issuers and Derived PIV Credential Issuers) to align with FIPS 201-3. Electrosoft will collaborate and provide technical engineering and standards updates as a part of this contract.

"As federal ICAM standards and best practices evolve, it's essential to keep related requirements aligned," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO. "We're proud to be a thought leader in government-wide interoperability standards for identity credentials, and we're pleased to continue supporting NIST in increasing the security of federal agencies and the National Information Infrastructure."

NIST updates will support the Office of Management and Budget's memorandum M-19-17, "Enabling Mission Delivery through Improved Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM)." M-19-17 sets forth the ICAM policy, providing agencies with guidance to strengthen the security of information and information systems. It also asks NIST to "update previous requirements in areas such as multi-factor authentication, encryption, digital signatures, acquisition and interoperability."

For more than 20 years, Electrosoft has been supporting NIST in the development and update of information assurance and cybersecurity standards and special publications. Most recently the company supported, and are named co-authors on, Digital Identity Guidelines SP 800-63-4 (draft), which is open for public comment through March 24, 2023.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, modernizing technology ecosystems and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at www.electrosoft-inc.com.

Contact:

Jeanne Zepp

jzepp@electrosoft-inc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nist-awards-electrosoft-a-prime-contract-to-support-fips-201-3-special-publication-updates-301743314.html

SOURCE Electrosoft Services, Inc.