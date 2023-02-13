AIP Publishing Signs Read & Publish Agreement with Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is delighted to announce it has signed a three-year Read & Publish agreement with Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú (PUCP), advancing its support of Open Access across the physical sciences.

Setting a milestone as one of AIP Publishing's first Read & Publish agreements in Latin America, the deal — facilitated by Accucoms — runs from through December 2025 and grants PUCP researchers unlimited read access to two dozen journals in the AIP Publishing portfolio as well as the ability to publish open access in five of our journals. Through this agreement, the article processing charges (APCs) required to publish open access are covered by the license fees paid by the PUCP library, making OA publishing more accessible to researchers.

"I am proud to have facilitated this agreement between Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Peru, one of the most prestigious Peruvian universities, and AIP Publishing," said Julia Rebuzzi, Accucoms Regional Manager for Brazil, Argentia, and Peru. "PUC Peru has been a subscriber to AIP journals for years now, and it is exciting to see them move to a Read and Publish agreement with AIP for 2023, being pioneers for this kind of agreement in the country and being among the first institutions in Latin America benefiting from transformative and publishing agreements".

"We are thrilled to continue our efforts in Latin America through this agreement with Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "Open Access publishing is foundational to so much of the incredible research being put forth from institutions around the world right now, and we are proud to be part of that effort alongside PUCP."

About Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú is a vibrant community of teachers, students, workers, and graduates founded in 1917 that prides itself on its educational model, academic quality, research, and projection both into the Peruvian community and throughout the region. Inspired by ethical, democratic Catholic principles, it offers comprehensive educations in civics, humanities, and the sciences, and believes in a strong social commitment to humanity and sustainable development.

About Accucoms

Accucoms is the leading provider of sales and marketing services to academic and professional publishers worldwide. We have extensive expertise in global representation for clients ranging from large publishing houses to specialist society publishers. We work on behalf of publishers to help boost their sales, expand their readership and increase customer retention and engagement in the markets that are important to them. www.accucoms.com

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aip-publishing-signs-read--publish-agreement-with-pontificia-universidad-catolica-del-peru-301745535.html

SOURCE AIP Publishing