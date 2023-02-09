Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. Extends Asset Servicing Relationship with CIBC Mellon

Hamilton ETFs to continue leveraging CIBC Mellon's services for custody, fund accounting, ETF servicing, securities lending and foreign exchange processing and settlement.

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (Hamilton ETFs) has extended its use of CIBC Mellon's custody, fund accounting, exchange-traded fund (ETF) servicing, securities lending, foreign exchange processing and settlement services, as well as investment information data access via the NEXEN® investment data platform. Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with a suite of innovative ETFs that are designed to help Canadian investors and their financial advisors get more from their portfolios.

"CIBC Mellon's expertise and exceptional client service have been invaluable to us as we develop our innovative solutions to help our investors achieve their investment goals. By leveraging CIBC Mellon's operating model and the strength of its global enterprise's network, we are able to focus on our key priority of maximizing income and growth for our investors," said Jennifer Mersereau, Senior Partner, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Hamilton ETFs.

"We are pleased to support Hamilton ETFs' continued growth and success amidst increasing volatility and complexity in today's financial markets," said Ronald C. Landry, Head of Product and Canadian ETF Services, CIBC Mellon. "This renewal is a testament to the strength of CIBC Mellon's client service teams, cutting-edge technology and flexible infrastructure as we continue to uphold our reputation as a market leader in ETF servicing."

About Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (Hamilton ETFs)

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector. With over $2 billion in assets under management, the firm offers a suite of exchange traded funds including both rules-based and actively managed mandates. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary .

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at December 31, 2022 CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at December 31, 2022 had US$44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com .

Media Contact CIBC Mellon:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, (416) 643-6126, Alexandra.Decata@cibcmellon.com

Media Contact Hamilton ETFs :

Patrick Sommerville, Senior Partner, Head of Business Development, (416) 941-9250, psommerville@hamiltonetfs.com

SOURCE CIBC Mellon