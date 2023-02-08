A WIN FOR WEST VIRGINIA WORKERS: FELMAN PRODUCTION ANNOUNCES FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH LEADING U.S.-BASED STEEL AND METAL MANUFACTURER

NEW HAVEN, W.Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Felman Production, a New Haven, West Virginia-based metallurgy manufacturing company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs over 100 workers, announced today it has signed a five-year agreement to sell ferro-silicomanganese, a key component in steel production, to a multi-billion-dollar publicly traded steel and metal manufacturer based in the United States. The agreement will greatly benefit Felman Production's workers and the local community, ensuring stable demand and allowing the company to focus on improving plant operations and implementing environmental initiatives.

"This agreement is a win not only for Felman Production's workers but for the region and for American manufacturing," said Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of Felman Production in a joint statement. "We're proud to work with a world-class company that shares our commitment to creating and protecting good-paying jobs while playing a key role in bolstering America's manufacturing footprint, especially at a time when our country is making generation-defining investments in infrastructure."

Felman Production is one of only two companies in the U.S. that produces ferro-silicomanganese, and is known for its high-quality, American-made products. Earlier this year, Felman Production reached a labor agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) and its affiliated Local Union No. 5171, ensuring dozens of competitively paid, family-sustaining jobs at its plant.

About Felman Production:

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in New Haven, West Virginia, Felman Production is a leading producer of high-quality ferro-silicomanganese, an essential deoxidizer and alloy additive used in the manufacturing of steel. One of only two companies in the United States that produces ferro-silicomanganese, Felman Production's products are distributed to steelmakers across North and South America.

Felman Production employs over 100 workers, and its facility is strategically located in Letart, West Virginia along the Ohio River and is accessible by major transportation modes, including rail, water, and truck. The plant has its own barge facility and internal rail system.

SOURCE Felman Production