SES Water Selects Copperleaf to Streamline Portfolio Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. CPLF ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by SES Water, the UK water supply company that serves 745,000 customers in East Surrey, West Sussex, West Kent, and South London. SES Water is the eighth UK water company to join the growing Copperleaf Community.

Ofwat, the UK water regulator, recently published its final methodology for the PR24 price review period that sets expectations around how water companies address immediate and long-term challenges to deliver higher value for customers and the environment. Water companies will be rewarded or penalized on the quality and ambition of their business plan submissions.

SES Water selected the Copperleaf H2O Solution—an optimized implementation of Copperleaf Portfolio™ designed specifically to align with Ofwat's regulatory framework. SES Water will use the Copperleaf H2O Solution to support the development and subsequent delivery of its PR24 business plan. The solution provides a consistent approach to developing, approving, and managing investments through their full lifecycle using a centralized, enterprise-wide platform.

"Planning efficiency is key as UK water companies are challenged to build their next regulatory submissions that balance competing requirements related to customer affordability, service resilience, and future demand," said Edward Clark, Copperleaf's Regional Director, Northern Europe. "Our rapid-start solution will enable SES Water to quickly assess different investment options and strategies across many metrics including cost, risk, and outcome performance, so they can develop an optimal plan for customers, shareholders, the regulator, and the environment."

"We are delighted to be working with SES Water to further improve its approach to asset investment planning and management," added Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director of Copperleaf in EMEA. "Our solution is aligned with the six capitals framework to support SES Water in aligning decision-making criteria with its commitments to customers and the environment."

"This is an exciting project for us and we are relishing the opportunity to work with Copperleaf and its H20 solution. Our fundamental aim is to make better, more informed decisions, using the six capitals framework to optimize and prioritize our asset interventions and strategic investments in a way that meets the need of our customers and wider stakeholder groups, now and into the future," said Daniel Woodworth, Head of Asset Strategy at SES Water. "Successful integration and use of the Copperleaf solution will be a valuable enabler to ensuring we meet our long-term delivery commitments."

About SES Water

SES Water supplies 160 million litres of clean water every day to over 745,000 people in Surrey, Kent, and South London. The company's supply area is 322 square miles, extending from Morden and South Croydon in the north to Gatwick Airport in the south, and from Cobham, Leatherhead, and Dorking in the west to Edenbridge in the east. SES Water maintains over 2,000 miles of water mains, with eight treatment works, 23 pumping stations, and 31 operational service reservoirs and water towers.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf CPLF provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

