Bird Construction Inc. Awarded Processing Facility In Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. BDT announced today that it has been awarded a progressive design-build contract for a processing facility in Ontario. Project delivery is divided into phases, with the owner, consultants and contractors working collaboratively to ensure the cost estimate, schedule forecast, and project planning are sufficiently advanced before construction. The total project value is over $200M.

"Bird is proud to be selected as a key partner for this important project. Our expertise in complex project delivery supports clients as they invest in innovative and sustainable solutions," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "Delivering projects through collaborative contracting models continues to add to our risk-balanced backlog profile that we have built over the past several years."

About Bird Construction

Bird BDT is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

