DCN Dx and Mapp Biopharmaceutical Announce Subcontract

Addressing the Need for the Rapid Non-subjective, Digitized Detection of Ebola and Ebola Family Viruses

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, a global leader in the end-to-end development, manufacturing, and commercialization of point-of-use tests, today announced a subcontract with Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Inc., a developer of novel pharmaceuticals for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, focusing on unmet needs in global health and biodefense.

The subcontract covers the development, optimization, and deployment of a digitized lateral flow assay to detect circulating Sudan ebolavirus (SUDV) antigen for real-time use in nonclinical studies taking place within biosafety level 4 (BSL4/ABSL4) containment laboratories.

"DCN Dx is proud to partner with Mapp Biopharmaceutical to develop medical countermeasures for SUDV," said Mitzi Rettinger, DCN Dx's Chief Revenue Officer. "This digitized lateral flow assay will be among the first to offer rapid, cage-side detection of SUDV antigens in nonclinical studies."

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) recently announced a $109.8 million contract with Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc., for the advanced development and potential purchase of a monoclonal antibody therapeutic to treat patients infected with SUDV.

There are currently no FDA-approved medical countermeasures available for the treatment of disease caused by SUDV. In addition, there is no assay available for the rapid detection of SUDV antigen in serum which provides a non-subjective, digitized result.

Assays using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) require labor-intensive methodology and inactivation of samples to perform the assay outside of BSL4 laboratories. Cartridge-based methods also require valuable bench space within the BSL4 and still involve an approximate wait time of 90 minutes for a result. The rapid diagnostic test (RDT) being developed by DCN Dx will address these challenges and improve the ability of BSL4 laboratories to carry out pivotal studies for the development of medical countermeasures against SUDV.

About Mapp Biopharmaceutical

Mapp Biopharmaceutical was founded in 2003 to develop novel pharmaceuticals for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, focusing on unmet needs in global health and biodefense.

About DCN Dx

DCN Dx is a global leader in the end-to-end development, manufacture, and commercialization of point-of-use tests. From its headquarters in Carlsbad, California, DCN Dx's cross-functional team of scientists and engineers develop and integrate all aspects of assays into reliable systems for point-of-use applications that enable users to monitor sample quality, identify pathogens, and facilitate the delivery of treatments. DCN Dx partners with industry leaders to develop point-of-use tests, train users in diagnostic development, and carry out clinical research for medical point-of-care testing, veterinary diagnostics, soil and water testing, bioprocessing, food safety, force protection, and more.

"This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No 75A50122C00061".

