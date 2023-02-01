Gun Lake Investments Backs New Partner Through Real Estate Deal

Investment in Michigan-based company demonstrates GLI's commitment to local economic growth and solutions-based partnerships in uncertain economic conditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gun Lake Investments ("GLI") today announced its latest investment to help support continued growth and job creation at a Michigan-based company ("Company"). The recent investment – a substantial, real estate-backed loan – signals GLI's continued commitment to support local businesses that align with its values and intend to make a positive direct impact in the economies and communities around them.

"We feel this investment was a real capstone on a remarkable 2022 for GLI and the Tribe," said Monica King, CEO of GLI. "As a community partner that wants to support local economic growth and development, it's important we're continuing to provide access to capital even as debt and equity markets experience volatility. We believe this loan perfectly illustrates our flexible approach to investment relationships and aligns well with our strategy of finding the right partners and backing them with a solutions-based approach."

The Company will use the investment to enhance its production capabilities through new capital equipment and support its overall growth objectives in a quickly-expanding market segment.

"As an active investor, GLI is consciously following the inflationary environment we've been in, as well as recession indicators and the impact of rising interest rates on the real economy," King said. "We know there are strong economic opportunities even in the most challenging conditions, and we look forward to finding creative avenues this year to deploy capital as we focus on maintaining strong, meaningful partnerships."

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, GLI is the non-gaming economic development arm of the Gun Lake Tribe.

About Gun Lake Investments

Gun Lake Investments, or GLI, is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based economic development corporation wholly owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, also known as the Gun Lake Tribe. GLI manages a private, non-gaming portfolio of equity and debt investments in real estate and operating companies with a philosophy of prioritizing and investing in people first under environmentally and socially responsible stewardship while building long-term relationships amongst the community, strategic partners, and stakeholders. To learn more about Gun Lake Investments, please visit www.gunlakeinvestments.com.

Media Contact:

Darby Dame

ddame@lambert.com

269-870-5956

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gun-lake-investments-backs-new-partner-through-real-estate-deal-301735726.html

SOURCE Gun Lake Investments