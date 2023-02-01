CUSO Financial Announces New Partnership with Kemba Credit Union

$1.6 billion credit union chooses CFS for its expertise in credit union vertical

SAN DIEGO and WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS), a subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) today announced a multi-year agreement with Kemba Credit Union (Kemba) to support and grow its wealth management program, Kemba Investment Services. Established in 1934, Kemba now operates 12 branches throughout the greater Cincinnati area, serving more than 125,000 members with nearly $1.6 billion in assets.

"When it came time to search for a new broker-dealer, we focused on finding a firm that specializes in our commitment to deliver service excellence to every member. That's exactly what we found with CFS," said Dan Sutton, CEO of Kemba. "CFS delivers high-touch, personalized support, making it easier for us to engage in more meaningful interactions with our members."

"We are thrilled that Kemba chose CFS because of our cultural match and 25-year track record of successfully helping credit union members navigate the most important financial decisions in their lives," said Valorie Seyfert, President and Co-founder of CFS. "Our new partnership is centered around exceeding Kemba's members' expectations for transparency, exceptional service and forward-thinking technology."

"The team at Kemba cares deeply about their members and takes a hands-on approach in every area of their financial institution," said Tami Cain, CFS Executive Director of Business Development. "We couldn't be more excited to work with Dan and the entire Kemba team to help build a premier wealth management program for Kemba and their clients. Our proven track in building and growing these programs from the ground up was a primary driver in their decision to partner with CFS."

During the implementation of the credit union's new managed program, CFS worked with Kemba executives to place two seasoned financial professionals. According to the pair, the credit union's reputation and member-first culture alongside CFS' collective tools, frictionless technology and award-winning platform made CFS and Kemba the clear choice as the next step in their careers.

"At the end of the day, our members are why we exist," said Sutton. "CFS positions us to consistently deliver an even greater level of personalized support so we can become more connected to them than ever before, all while building a world class investment program."

About CUSO Financial Services, L.P.

CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS) and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC (SPF) are full-service broker-dealers and subsidiaries of Atria Wealth Solutions. Each broker-dealer is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as both a broker-dealer and investment advisor and are members of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Established in 1997, CFS and SPF specialize in placing and supporting investment programs within financial institutions. From their headquarters in San Diego, the companies provide customized investment and insurance solutions to over 200 banks and credit unions across the country with over $40 billion in assets under administration and deliver expertise in key areas, including retirement services, wealth management, advisory solutions and insurance products for individuals and business customers.

Credit unions and banks have contracted with CFS and SPF to make non-deposit investment products and services available to credit union members and bank customers. For more information, visit cusonet.com. For more information about Atria Wealth Solutions, visit atriawealth.com.

Kemba Credit Union

Founded in 1934, Kemba Credit Union serves the financial needs of over 125,000 members living and working in Southwestern Ohio and the Tri-State area from its 12 branches. With nearly $1.5 billion in assets, Kemba's mission is to enrich the financial lives of its members, employees and communities they serve. For more information, visit kemba.com.

