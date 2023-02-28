INVIVYD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Invivyd, Inc. – IVVD, ADGI

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 3, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Invivyd, Inc. (the "Company") IVVD f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ("Adagio") ADGI, if they purchased the Company's shares between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.



Invivyd and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 14, 2021, the Company (then named Adagio) disclosed that in vitro test results for ADG20, its lead product candidate against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, revealed that it was 300 times less effective at neutralizing Omicron than it was against the other variants, despite assuring investors of the efficacy against Omicron only a few weeks prior.

On this news, shares of Adagio plummeted nearly 80%, from $34.26 per share on December 13, 2021, to $7.26 per share when the market closed on December 14, 2021.

The case is Brill v. Invivyd, Inc., No. 23-cv-10254.

