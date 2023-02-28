SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. - FULC

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fulcrum" or the "Company") FULC. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Fulcrum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 24, 2023, Fulcrum issued a press release "announc[ing] that on February 23, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) verbally informed the company that it has issued a full clinical hold regarding the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FTX-6058 for the potential treatment of sickle-cell disease. The Agency indicated that it would provide a formal Clinical Hold Letter to the company within 30 days." Fulcrum further disclosed that "[t]he clinical hold was initiated by the Agency due to previously reported preclinical data. Fulcrum will suspend dosing in the Phase 1b trial of FTX-6058 and intends to work diligently with the Agency to resolve the hold as soon as possible."

On this news, Fulcrum's stock price fell $7.23 per share, or 56.09%, to close at $5.66 per share on February 24, 2023.

