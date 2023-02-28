Tekumo Awarded Contract with Major Digital Signage Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. BCNN TKMO pending FINRA approval, ", Balincan", or the ", Company", ))) has been awarded a project by a multinational Japanese-based video monitor and computer company to upgrade digital signage and interactive technologies for a global auto manufacturer with over 10,000 US dealerships. Each dealership will ultimately add new branding technologies focused on a growing line of electric vehicles. Tekumo is contracted to supply the technical resources and to project manage the equipment installation at each dealership. Installations have started in a beta stage with plans to roll out nationwide.

This is an example of one of Tekumo's core offerings, of "last mile installation and maintenance support of technical systems and smart connected devices." Using our network of skilled technical resources throughout North America, integrated with the TekumoPRO platform, clients receive a modern, data driven, cost saving method to coordinate and manage large scale projects.

Strings D.E. Kozisek, CEO at Tekumo said "Projects of this size are incredibly difficult to manage, and the TekumoPRO platform, providing real-time communications and data to all parties, has proven time and time again, to be paramount to a smooth and successful outcome." By leveraging Tekumo's technologies, organizations can implement minute by minute monitoring capabilities in their IoT systems, enabling them to detect and respond to issues in real-time and improve the overall performance and reliability of their networks.

Tekumo offers three main product lines:

TekumoSMART delivers the complete service platform for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors, and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU's), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR's), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare – all with 24/7 onsite support.

TekumoIQ provides real-time data from all connected assets in a single pane-of-glass via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any client ecosystem.

TekumoPRO is a service delivery platform that connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM's with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

Tekumo is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc BCNN is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC. A formal name and symbol change to Tekumo, Inc., TKMO has been filed. Subject to FINRA approval.

For more details related to the Company, please see the Company's Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on February 14, 2023.

