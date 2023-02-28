Global Construction Equipment Market is projected to be valued at USD 211.76 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.33%: Bonafide Research

Clifton, New Jersey, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for construction equipment globally is increasing rapidly due to economic growth, infrastructural activities, urbanization, population growth, technological advancements, and governmental policies. The global economy experienced a recovery following the significant slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy grew by an estimated 6.0% in 2021. Governments worldwide are investing in infrastructure development projects such as roads, bridges, airports, and railways, which require construction equipment, leading to a higher demand for such equipment. According to the United Nations, the global urbanization rate in 2021 was estimated to be around 56% of the world's population living in urban areas. The American region has higher rates of urbanization than others, such as Africa and Asia. Technological advancements in construction machinery are helping to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability.

Key Takeaways:

Global Construction Equipment Market grew historically at a growth rate of 3.49%.

grew historically at a growth rate of 3.49%. Earth Moving equipment held the highest share of 49.21% in 2021, driven by the increased use of Motor Graders and Excavators.

The Asia-Pacific region leads the global construction equipment market with significant construction projects underway in China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea.

region leads the global construction equipment market with significant construction projects underway in China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. Caterpillar & Komatsu are the leading players in the global construction equipment market.

Key construction equipment manufacturers across the globe have launched their electric construction equipment to mitigate the use of conventional fuel vehicles, in line with their sustainability policies.

Significant technological advancements in construction equipment like telematics and IoT, automation and robotics, artificial intelligence, electrification, augmented reality, and virtual reality has increased the efficiency and quality of construction globally. This enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and other capabilities that can help improve equipment performance, reduce downtime, and enhance safety. Examples include autonomous excavators, bulldozers, and other heavy machinery. AI is being used to enhance the capabilities of construction equipment, including the use of computer vision to enable machines to recognize and respond to their environment and the use of predictive analytics to optimize equipment performance and reduce downtime. The electrification of construction equipment can help reduce emissions, lower operating costs, and enhance efficiency. This includes the development of electric excavators, bulldozers, and other heavy machinery. AR and VR are being used to enhance training and simulation capabilities, allowing operators to practice using equipment in a virtual environment before operating it on a construction site.

Most construction companies are facing heavy equipment operator shortages throughout the world. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on technology such as robotics and automation to combat labor shortages while also completing tasks faster, reducing waste, and providing high yields with improved quality. Experts believe that one of the best solutions to combat labor shortages is to automate construction equipment, especially in remote areas for repetitive tasks and in locations with significant labor shortages. Making existing equipment autonomous is a trend in the construction equipment market. Companies are interested in automation, but the implementation cost for the deployment of technology is high. Therefore, construction companies are planning to rent these machines to stay competitive by using new technology without the potential barriers of high investments.

Construction machinery is used in construction projects to load and unload materials, drive tools, and materials into and out of a construction site, feed or retrieve material into a processing machine, handle raw materials by transporting them, cut trees and other vegetation, and many other applications. The main products of construction machinery are earthmoving, material handling, building and road construction equipment, and autonomous construction equipment. "Earthmoving" refers to machinery that is used for digging and moving large amounts of soil. The various applications involved are excavation and mining, lifting and material handling, earthmoving, transportation, and other applications. The various end-users involved are oil and gas, construction and infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, and other end-users. Increasing investment in infrastructure is anticipated to contribute to the construction machinery market's growth.

Rising employment opportunities and a shift towards urban areas have led to increased public and private sector investments in the North America construction sector. Government initiatives, such as the Smart Cities Project under the U.S. Economic Development Program, support the regional construction equipment market. There are many smart city construction projects underway in North America. Hudson Yards is a massive development on Manhattan's west side that includes residential and commercial buildings, parks, and cultural venues. Quayside is a waterfront development project in Toronto that is being developed by Sidewalk Labs, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. The project aims to create a connected and sustainable community that uses technology to improve urban living. The West Village development in Calgary is a mixed-use development that includes residential, commercial, and office space. The Battery is a mixed-use development located next to SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team. The development includes residential, office, and retail space, as well as a hotel and a theater. The U.S. construction equipment industry will witness substantial growth owing to growing investments by suppliers and manufacturers in the installation of automated equipment in distribution centers and warehouses. Major players, such as Amazon and eBay, are investing significant amounts in the construction of warehouses for the storage of inventory.

The demand for cost-effective machines, combined with regulatory pressures for lower emissions, is pressuring construction equipment manufacturers to choose electric and hybrid vehicles over traditional hydraulic and mechanical vehicles. As a result, progress in the electrification of construction equipment is accelerating. Europe has established regulations requiring diesel engines to produce almost negligible NOx and SOx emissions. There are several ongoing smart city construction projects in Europe. Smart City Wien is a comprehensive urban development program that aims to make Vienna a more livable, sustainable, and innovative city. Porta Nuova is a redevelopment project in the heart of Milan that includes office and residential buildings as well as a large public park. The Edge is a state-of-the-art office building in Amsterdam that is widely regarded as one of the world's most sustainable and intelligent buildings. The Urban Flows Observatory is a research project in Sheffield that uses sensors and data analytics to monitor air quality, traffic flows, and other aspects of urban life. Hafen City is a large-scale urban development project in Hamburg that is transforming a former industrial area into a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China is expected to stand as the largest market, followed by India, South Korea, and Japan, due to the presence of large construction equipment OEMs, huge infrastructure spending by the government, growing urbanization, and global companies entering into joint ventures with the local players to manufacture construction equipment in China. Songdo, in South Korea, is a planned city near Seoul that is being developed as a smart city from the ground up. Gujarat International Finance Tec City, or GIFT City, is a planned business district near Ahmedabad that is being developed as a smart city. Forest City, in Malaysia, is a massive mixed-use development in Johor Bahru that includes residential, commercial, and leisure facilities. Tianjin Eco-City, China, is a planned city near Beijing that is being developed as a model for sustainable urban development. Smart Nation, Singapore is a national initiative in Singapore that aims to use technology to improve the lives of citizens and businesses. In Indonesia, construction equipment sales are driven by the construction of manufacturing zones and growth in the mining industry. The market is characterized by the presence of considerable global players as well as some local players who have secured long-term supply contracts with major infrastructure companies.

Both Colombia and Chile have embarked on major road and highway construction programs as well as instigated projects for massive new tunnels and bridges. The market is driven by proactive initiatives by national governments to develop industrial and commercial sectors. The South American earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth through 2027 owing to the growth of transportation sectors and increased government investments in highway, metro, and airport construction projects. The FDI inflow in Latin America is expected to rise due to the growth in mining, renewable energy, and construction activities. The increase in metal prices such as gold, copper, and iron ores will attract investments in the mining projects in the region. There are several ongoing smart city construction projects in South America. Smart Santiago is a program that aims to make the Chilean capital a more connected and sustainable city. Porto Maravilha is a large-scale redevelopment project in Rio de Janeiro that aims to revitalize the city's port area. Ciudad Creativa Digital is a planned development in Guadalajara that aims to create a hub for the digital and creative industries. Smart City Laguna is a planned development in Arequipa that aims to create a sustainable and connected community.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the growing construction industry, especially in developing countries, owing to the numerous growth opportunities in the infrastructure, residential, and non-residential sectors. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Egypt are launching several infrastructure projects, including new megacities, railway projects, harbor projects, new airport projects, housing projects, and so on, all of which are expected to boost construction demand. The increased tourism is driving the construction of hotels and other hospitality centers in the Middle East region. Several smart city construction projects are currently underway in the Middle East and Africa . NEOM is a planned smart city located in the northwest region of Saudi Arabia. Masdar City is a planned city located in Abu Dhabi that is being developed as a sustainable and carbon-neutral community. King Abdullah Economic City is a planned city located on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia. Vision 2030 is a comprehensive urban development program in Dubai that aims to make the city a global hub for business, tourism, and innovation. Konza Technopolis is a planned city located near Nairobi that is being developed as a hub for technology and innovation in East Africa.

Recent Developments:

Komatsu India launched three new B-20 biodiesel-compatible excavators (Komatsu PC205-10MO Hydraulic Excavator, Komatsu PC500LC-10R Hydraulic Excavator, and Komatsu PC210LC-10M0 Super Long Front) in India during Excon 2022.

Volvo CE launched the EC550E excavator in India. The excavator is specifically designed for heavy-duty digging and mass excavation.

Caterpillar Inc. launched 303 CR mini excavators and 120 GC Motor graders in India. These two products were displayed at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) EXCON 2022 in Bengaluru, along with Caterpillar's existing range of products, including excavators, motors, wheels, backhoes, and skid steer loaders.

Hitachi Ltd. announced the selling of a 50% stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery Ltd. to a joint venture between Itochu Corporation and investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc. for JPY 182.4 billion.

Considered in the Report

Geography: Global

Historic Year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

