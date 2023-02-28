Rover to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. ("Rover" or the "Company") ROVR, the world's largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:



JMP Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Company Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Location: The Ritz Carlton Hotel - San Francisco, CA

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Company Presentation Time: 2:40 p.m. PT (5:40 p.m. ET)

Location: The Palace Hotel - San Francisco, CA

The presentations will be available via live webcast on Rover's investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com/ . Webcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the events and will be accessible for at least 90 days from the "Events" section of Rover's Investor Relations website.

Available Information

Rover announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, its website ( www.rover.com ), and its investor relations website ( https://investors.rover.com ). Rover uses these channels, as well as social media, including its Twitter account (@RoverDotCom), its LinkedIn account ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/roverdotcom/ ), and its YouTube page ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAPW_dKc5hmvDEl8oYnJfdA ), to communicate with investors and the public news and developments about Rover and other matters and in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Rover encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

About Rover Group, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover ROVR is the world's largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com .

Contacts

Investors:

walter.ruddy@rover.com

Walter Ruddy

(206) 715-2369