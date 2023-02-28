GBT, through its partially owned subsidiary, is Seeking to Enhance its Avant! AI Technology to Enable Robust and User-Friendly Experience

Improving overall Avant! NLP technology, and updating its Machine Learning Training Models

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. GTCH ("GBT", or the "Company"), is enhancing its Avant! AI technology, which is held by its partially owned subsidiary, GBT Tokenize ("Tokenize"), by equipping it with a new Natural Language Processing (NLP) systems and methods for a better user interaction experience. Additionally Tokenize is working to update Avant! training models and back-end architecture to support faster response and robust information. Avant! -AI is a machine learning platform that learns from the Internet and constantly enhancing its information database. It relies on NLP technology to communicate with its users, and is capable of summarizing topics and obeying the rules of grammar. When Avant! works on a topic, it searches for thousands of Internet based data sources, narrowing down to only few dozen documents, and finally, concludes with the best answer to deliver. The process is governed by sets of neural network algorithms that work cognitively to learn the topic and respond accordingly. Tokenize is currently working to enhance Avant! dialog interface, aiming more robust Q&A possibilities, combined with easier, and more friendly user interactions. GBT Tokenize plans to further develop the system to address the needs of a new era of intelligent solutions in the fields of cybersecurity, telemedicine and autonomous machines. Avant! enhancements phase aims to be completed during the next few months, which it will be released as a new version of a web application.



"Avant! can understand unstructured data, and takes it from a wide range of sources – professional articles, research papers, blogs, and human's input. It is trained to respond to a highly complex questions, and quickly provide an answer, backed by evidence. Since its release GBT Tokenize, which is 50% owned by GBT, used Avant! within other derivative applications. The most recent one is Hippocrates (www.hmd.care), a first line medical advice and tips. The Hippocrates system is trained with few medical text books and CDC information and is a point of contact, intended for demonstration purposes only. Through a combination of technology and expertise, Hippocrates provides medicine-leading information, analytics, and AI solutions to assist individuals, and health professionals with medical questions, first line advice and possible treatments. Driven by Avant! -AI machine learning technology, Hippocrates focuses on both preventative and primary care to provide first line of health-related advice and recommendations. GBT Tokenize is currently updating Avant! with enhanced NLP technology to provide robust user's interaction experience. Additionally, it is also updating its training models and techniques to provide faster performance and enhanced informational coverage. The field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is growing aggressively. It's influencing our lives and societies more than ever before and we expect that it will continue to do so at a breathtaking pace. Areas of application are diverse, the possibilities far-reaching if not limitless. Thanks to recent improvements in hardware and software, many AI algorithms surpass human experts' capacities. Users will be able to simply type his/hers questions in simple words, similar to interacting with another human. Avant! offers capabilities that are not off on a distant horizon. They're far more than the fanciful dreams of sci-fi enthusiasts. The world will undoubtedly adopt more and more AI in the next decade – with greater expansion in the ensuing years. It presents a new era of Artificial Intelligence technology that will reshape our world, enabling smart entities to work hand by hand with humans" provided Danny Rittman, the Company's CTO.

GBT Technologies, Inc. GTCH ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

