Inspirato Incorporated: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 17, 2023 deadline

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Inspirato Incorporated ISPO investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Inspirato ISPO securities between May 11, 2022 and December 15, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights.

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose several things, including that the company's unaudited financial statements for two quarterly periods could no longer be relied upon due to incorrect application of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, resulting in an understatement of assets and liabilities. It also alleges that the company was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), and as a result, defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

