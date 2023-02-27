Permex Petroleum to Present at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permex Petroleum Corporation OIL OILCF (FSE: 75P) ("Permex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference taking place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Mehran Ehsan, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at 11:30 AM PST. Mr. Ehsan will also be fielding investor questions, hosting individual investor meetings, and participating on a panel discussion during the one-day in-person conference.

Gravitas' 6th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries as well as investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details or to submit a 1X1 meeting request, please visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/bccb576f-35ce-4382-99c2-2c4e7c0291c7/summary .

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions, and 1X1 Meetings Date: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM PST – 4:20 PM PST Venue: Held in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel

About Permex Petroleum Corporation

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior oil and gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The Company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Permex Petroleum US Corporation, is a licensed operator in both states, and owns and operates on private, state and federal land. For more information, please visit www.permexpetroleum.com.

Contact Information

Permex Petroleum Corporation

Mehran Ehsan

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

(214) 459-2782

Gregory Montgomery

Chief Financial Officer & Director

(214) 459-2782

Or for Investor Relations, please contact:

Dave Gentry

OILCF@redchip.com