Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

by Globe Newswire
February 27, 2023 7:00 AM | 1 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics FOLD today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:50 a.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Vice President, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Communications
dmoore@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-5079

FOLD–G


