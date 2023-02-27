argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





February 27, 2023



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx ((Euronext &, NASDAQ:ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in March:

Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference . Fireside chat on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.





Fireside chat on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA. Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference. Presentation on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. ET in Orlando, FL.





Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors.

