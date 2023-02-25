Antistatic Coatings Market Size Worth USD 755.63 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.3% | Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Antistatic Coatings Market.

The global antistatic coatings market is projected to reach USD 755.63 million by 2029 from USD 475.96 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2029.

Anti-static coatings are applied on plastic surfaces to dissipate static-charge that may accumulate on these surfaces. Anti-static coatings are applied on the bodies of consumer goods, electronic goods, vehicles, etc. Static-buildup is a major issue encountered in the plastic industry. Plastic substrates usually possess smooth surfaces, and are likely to develop static charges when separated from each other. Buildup of static charge can lead to electrostatic discharge. The release of static can destroy an electronic segment or cause visual imperfections in coated films. Substantial release of static can cause harm to an individual using the appliance. Anti-static coatings consist of conductive fillers, which help in dissipating or conducting the static charge and prevent static buildup on plastic surfaces.

Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) announced in August 2022 that it would increase its post-consumer recycled PET extrusion capacity by 17,500 metric tonnes, significantly increasing its capacity for thermoformed recyclable protein trays in North America. The multimillion-dollar capacity expansion will be located in one of the eight North American locations best suited to serve the company's sustainable consumer and protein packaging customers. The expansion of extrusion capacity, which includes proprietary super-cleaning technology, supports the ongoing, increased demand for a higher percentage of post-consumer recycled content (PCR) in a variety of consumer and health packaging applications.

North America is anticipated to be the largest consumer of anti-static coatings

North America is the major region of the global anti-static coatings market. owing to the massive consumer electronics, automotive, and other industries that consume electronic boards and circuits requiring anti-static films. Due to the growing housing and infrastructure sectors (hotels, stadiums, and restaurants), as well as the paints and coatings industry, North America is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The anti-static, single-sided, silicon-coated PET release film is expected to be very popular in a variety of industries.

The release film is made up of two layers: a base film and a functional layer, with an anti-static coating sandwiched between the two. An ethyl silicate series coating forms the anti-static coating, while the functional layer includes a conducting polymer resin, hydrogen-containing silicone oil, vinyl organosilicon resin, composite stabiliser, lubricant, reinforcing agent, and flexibilizer. The ethyl silicate series anti-static coating has good electrical conductivity, and the static electricity on the surface of the release film can be removed, achieving the effect of eliminating static electricity. The eliminating effect of static electricity is extremely consistent and effective.

Industry Development

A global leader in Coatings Industry showcased its complete range of coatings at society of information display (SID). PPG also introduced the new AFP (anti finger-print) coatings based on PPG's proprietary technology.

Plast Composite Consulting and Heraeus Epurio developed the first antistatic coating in the industry that protects lighting systems. The main application for such coating is in electrostatic discharged and explosion-proof lighting areas. The polymer additive used for the development is Clevios which is a conductive polymer manufactured by Heraeus.

Antistatic Coatings Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 475.96 million in 2022 Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 755.63 million by 2029 Growth rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Poland; Spain; India; Japan; Thailand; Malaysia; Indonesia; Vietnam; Singapore; Philippines; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Oman Key companies profiled PPG Industries Inc., Henkel, Akzonobel N. V., Axalta Coating Systems, 3M Company, Dai Nippon Printing, Abrisa Technologies, Acree Technologies Inc., Carclo PLC., and Cima Nanotech.





Antistatic Coatings Market Players

The key market players of antistatic coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., Henkel, Akzonobel N. V., Axalta Coating Systems, 3M Company, Dai Nippon Printing, Abrisa Technologies, Acree Technologies Inc., Carclo PLC., and Cima Nanotech. New strategies such as product launches, enhancements, partnerships, collaborations, and strategic acquisitions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the market.

Key Market Segments: Antistatic Coatings Market

Antistatic Coatings Market by Type of Material, 2022-2029 (In USD Million) (In Thousand Units)

PE

PET

PVC

Antistatic Coatings Market by End-User Vertical, 2022-2029 (In USD Million) (In Thousand Units)

Electronics and Semiconductor

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Automotive

Antistatic Coating Industry Dynamics

Market Drivers of Antistatic Coating: The key factors which influence the overall sales demand for Antistatic Coating Industry in a positive way. Market drivers help you understand the impact on market growth. With this information you can predict how said market is likely to grow in the coming year.

Market Restraints of Antistatic Coating: Restraints are the negative factors which hinder the market growth and development in the near future. Some of the restraining factors including strict government regulations, supply chain disruptions, changing consumer preference are affecting the market growth in the near future. For example, the outburst of COVID-19 affected the most of the industries. Restraining factors are important to analyse on account of companies can develop strategies to overcome their negative impact on the growth of the market.

Market Opportunities of Antistatic Coating: Market opportunities are expected to open up growth window for the new entrants in the market. It helps to understand unmet needs or an untapped potential in the market.

Market Trends of Antistatic Coating: (This information will be part of the paid report version.)

Key Question Answered

What is the current scenario of the global antistatic coatings market? What are the emerging technologies for the development of antistatic coatings market? What are the historical size and the present size of the market segments and their future potential? What are the major catalysts for the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What are the evolving opportunities for the players in the market? Which are the key regions from the investment perspective? What are the key strategies being adopted by the major players to up their market shares?

