Pineapple Energy to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Bell-ringing will mark near one-year anniversary of the Company's listing as PEGY on NASDAQ



MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY (the "Company" or "Pineapple Energy"), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that Kyle Udseth, Chief Executive Officer, will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City's Time Square, Monday, February 27, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "PEGY" on March 29, 2022 and closed its merger with Communications Systems, Inc. on March 28, 2022.

"Next month marks our one-year anniversary of being a publicly traded company, and we are honored to celebrate the special occasion at the very place that made it possible," said Kyle Udseth, Chief Executive Officer. "Ringing the closing bell at Nasdaq is a wonderful way to reflect on some key milestones our Company has already achieved within the first year, including the strategic, monumental acquisitions of two Hawaiian solar companies – Hawaii Energy Connection, LLC and E-Gear, LLC, as well as the acquisition of New York-based SUNation who is here with us today. The targets that we continue to hit within our first year are a tribute to our commitment and dedication to building a nationwide solar, battery storage and home energy management business. We're a young company and see this as a great achievement. It only pushes us to continue to strive to be a leading clean energy provider, and I'm proud of every single member of the Pineapple family for getting us here thus far."

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth or growth opportunities, future opportunities, future flexibility to pursue acquisitions, future cash flows, and the expected financial impact of, and results following, the SUNation acquisition. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements here due to changes in economic, business, competitive or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Pineapple Energy

Kyle Udseth

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (952) 996-1674

Kyle.Udseth@pineappleenergy.com