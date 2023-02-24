Investigation Alert GRNC, VERU, GPS, UIS: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors' Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Generac holding shares before April 29, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/GeneracHoldingsInc2

Recently a class action complaint was filed. The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the safety and success of the Company's clean power products, and the number of channel partners Generac relies on to sell, install, and service those products. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants: (1) repeatedly touted to investors that "safety is paramount" and that the Company's solar products went through "multiple rounds of design review" to "ensure that [they] meet all applicable internal engineering designs and safety standards . . . ."; (2) falsely represented to investors that Generac had a broad and diverse network of channel partners, and claimed that no single such partner provided more than 6% of the Company's sales; (3) overstated the Company's earnings throughout the Class Period, and specifically, misrepresented or concealed the Company's warranty liability, and falsely assured investors that the Company's financial statements were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Veru Inc. VERU

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Veru Inc. VERU against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Veru Inc. shares since May 11, 2022, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/VeruInc2

Recently a class action complaint was filed. Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial and the Company's interactions with the FDA. Specifically, Veru misled its shareholders to believe that the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and the submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") without any further studies. Thus, VERU's filings concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining approval for its EUA request.

The Gap, Inc. GPS

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of The Gap, Inc. GPS against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned The Gap, Inc. shares before November 24, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/TheGapInc2

Recently a class action complaint was filed. Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY which were adversely impacting Old Navy's margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company's statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were adversely affecting the Company's operations; and as a result (3) the Company's statements during the Class Period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results of the Company, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

Unisys Corporation UIS

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Unisys Corporation UIS against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Unysis shares since August 3, 2022, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/UnisysCorporation2

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.