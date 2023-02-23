ISC Corporate Update

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation ISV ("ISC" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Amber Biemans, K.C., to ISC's Board of Directors by the Province of Saskatchewan, along with the reappointments of Joel Teal and Douglas Emsley, which will take effect immediately following the Company's 2023 annual general meeting.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'd like to welcome Ms. Biemans to the board, and we look forward to working with her when her appointment takes effect," says ISC's Chair of the Board, Joel Teal.

Ms. Biemans' appointment to the Board coincides with the upcoming retirement of long-time board appointee and former Chair of the Board, Tom Christiansen, who was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors in 2009 — prior to ISC transitioning to a publicly traded company. As a board member for 14 years, he was a significant contributor to ISC's successes, as well as the successes of Saskatchewan as a community leader and local business owner.

"The board wishes to thank Tom for his many years of sage counsel," Teal says. "He was instrumental in our pursuit of milestones and innovations over the last decade and a half. His contributions around the board table will be greatly missed. We wish him the best."

More information about Ms. Biemans' professional background and experience will be included in ISC's Management Information Circular in advance of ISC's 2023 annual general meeting.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, namely, statements related to anticipated corporate changes. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to crystallization of the anticipated corporate changes and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and ISC's unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities laws, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

