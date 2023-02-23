National Down Syndrome Society to Honor Musician Mark Tremonti at Annual Gala & Auction

Washington D.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NDSS Contact:

Michelle Sagan

Msagan@ndss.org

301 728 0447

Washington, D.C. (February 23, 2023) - The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) will honor GRAMMY® award-winning musician Mark Tremonti and his family at its annual Gala & Auction at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on March 2, 2023. The NDSS Gala & Auction will take place from 6-9PM and a live concert from Mark's Billboard #1 jazz album, Tremonti Sings Sinatra will follow. This will be the first time Tremonti sings his Billboard hit album in New York City, and concert-only tickets are available. Tickets to the NDSS Gala, as well as concert-only tickets, can be purchased at https://ndss.org/gala.

Mark is well known for his bands Creed, Alter Bridge, and Tremonti. Accompanied by members of Frank Sinatra's band, as well as other top musicians, Mark recorded 14 Sinatra classics including "Fly Me To The Moon," "My Way" and "That's Life" among others. The album was released in May 2022 with all proceeds benefiting NDSS in honor of Mark's daughter, Stella, who has Down syndrome.

"It has been an honor to work with Mark on this project and to get to know his wonderful family. To raise awareness with fellow parents is so meaningful, and I can't wait to see what all we will do together to better support the Down syndrome community," says NDSS President & CEO Kandi Pickard.

As part of the event, an online auction will be open to the public with a variety of items, including sports and entertainment memorabilia, experiences, travel, and more. All proceeds from the event, auction, and concert will support National Down Syndrome Society programs focused on education, employment, health, and advocacy and policy.

Tickets to the Gala and Concert Are Now Available Here: https://ndss.org/gala.

###

About NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations, and become valued members of welcoming communities. Founded in 1979, NDSS supports and advocates for the Down syndrome community by focusing on three key areas of programming: Resources & Support, Policy & Advocacy, and Community Engagement. Within these focus areas, NDSS engages in various activities, events, and programs on topics that are critical to our community such as federal and state advocacy and public policy, health and wellness, education, and employment. NDSS creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan and hosts awareness and engagement events throughout the country including the National Buddy Walk® Program, the Times Square Video presentation, and New York City Buddy Walk®, Racing for 3.21 on World Down Syndrome Day, Run for 3.21, Golf Outing, the annual NDSS Gala & Auction, and various other events. Visit www.ndss.org for more information about NDSS.

Attachments

Michelle Sagan National Down Syndrome Society 301 728 0447 msagan@ndss.org