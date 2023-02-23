Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Waterview Landing in Babcock Ranch, Florida

Babcock Ranch, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc TOL, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Waterview Landing at Babcock Ranch, a luxury lakefront community offering two collections of single-family homes in Charlotte County, Florida. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center and tour the professionally decorated model homes located at 16058 Preservation Blvd in Babcock Ranch.

Located on a peninsula overlooking the water of beautiful Lake Babcock, Waterview Landing brings luxury Toll Brothers homes to the desirable Babcock Ranch master-planned community. Priced from the low $400,000s, home designs will include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, 2- or 3-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features.

Homeowners of the Anchor and Gateway collections will enjoy the connection to nature and amenity-rich lifestyle offered by Babcock Ranch. Located in a convenient Charlotte County location along Babcock Ranch Road just 15 miles from downtown Ft. Myers, Babcock Ranch is ideally situated near Babcock National Golf Club, miles of trails, and highly rated education options. The community also includes an abundance of lakes and parks, while also offering away-from-home workspaces in The Hatchery, numerous dining options at Crescent B Commons, and a variety of health, wellness, and other services, including an eye doctor, veterinarian, pet groomer and doggy daycare, nail spa, pack and ship station, and more.

Additional amenities include the 2,400 square foot Lake Timber Lodge, which includes a resort-style zero-entry swimming pool, bathhouse, playground and 2,000 square foot deck overlooking Lake Timber. The Cypress Lodge also includes a swimming pool, game lawn, and community clubhouse with a 150-foot boardwalk, floating dock, and the iconic Innovation Tower.

"Waterview Landing truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand and lifestyle that we're known for, and we are excited to bring our stunning new home designs to the extraordinary community of Babcock Ranch," said Alex Martin, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. "With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable locations."

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The professionally decorated and fully furnished Montura and Tamiami model homes of Waterview Landing are now open daily for tours. For more information on Waterview Landing and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call (844) 551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

