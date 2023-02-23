Healthcare Information Software Market Size [2023-2030] | Share, Growth, Regional insights, Analysis Report

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare information software market size is set to gain momentum from the inclination towards digital health resulting in the rising adoption of digital health products. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, "Healthcare Information Software Market, 2022-2029."

Industry Developments-

May 2021 - A new partnership with IntelliRCM (a leading company in medical billing services) was announced by Meditab Software. Their service includes enrolment and credentialing, coding, patient engagement, billing, A/R collection, and denial management.

March 2019 - A collaboration with a technology leader was announced by McKesson Corporation, a global healthcare leader navigating cancer in order to offer an upgraded software platform for enhanced patient management in value-based care.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Digital Health Products to Drive Maximum Growth in Market

The general population is taking up new technology at a rapid pace. The population is inclined towards digital health resulting in the rising adoption of digital health products, which is the major growth factor in driving the market. For instance, in April 2020, A new software solution was commenced by GE Healthcare to support health systems and clinicians in treating COVID-19 patients.

However, the general population is concerned about privacy and data security, which may pose a challenge in the growth of the market.

Key Factors Of Healthcare Information Software Market:

Technological Advancements in Healthcare Information Software Market

Key Industry Developments – Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Key Product Launches

Overview of Regulatory Scenario – Key Country/Region

COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Information Software Market

COVID-19 Impact-

Pandemic Outbreak Disrupted Market Dynamics and Supply Chain

The sudden announcement of a healthcare emergency resulted in a lockdown of the nation. This lockdown affected almost every industry, market dynamics, competitors and supply chain all across the country. The Healthcare industry stood out of the list of markets hampered by COVID-19. As pandemic gave a boost to the healthcare industry it had a positive impact on the healthcare information software industry as well.





Segments-

On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into Web-Based, On-Premise, and Cloud-Based.

Based on components, the market is split into services, software, and hardware.

By end-user segment, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, academic and research institutes, Others.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report represents many aspects of the market to gain insights in order to understand the market of healthcare information software:

Porter's Five Forces Analysis is done to understand the power of supplier, power of buyer, competing companies, risk of new add-ons and the risk of a new entry in the market.

Moreover, the key companies are rapidly adopting the new advanced technology in the healthcare information software market share to get a hold in the market of healthcare information software

The insight information of the usual market scenario is also covered in the report.

The emerging trends taking place in the major countries market are also represented in the report.

Industry developments with the help of mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions.

All this information is covered in the report to give a brief of market insights.





Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Other Regions in Global Market Due to Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

North America is expected to witness growth in 2021 and retain its leading position. This growth will be backed by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure and the consistently increasing population. As per the rural health information hub, by 2050, the population is expected to rise by almost 90 million, which will be a major cause of growth in North America. The European region and APAC region are expected to show second-highest growth due to a large number of chronic disease and dysfunctional cases.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa show slow growth due to limited penetration of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Striving to Expand Geographically for Unattended Market to Gain Competitive Edge

Key countries can offer new business growth opportunities for the industry players in the coming time. The global market of healthcare information software has a large number of companies that are trying to produce dominating products. Competitors are adopting new technologies to gain a competitive edge in terms of healthcare information software market growth.

List of Key Players Present in the Market:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Cerner Corp. (U.S.)

Epic Systems Corp. (U.S.)

General Electric Co. (U.S.)

International Business Machines Corp. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands)

Athena health Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corp (U.S.)

Oracle Corp (U.S.)

Siemens AG. (Germany)





Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Global Statistics — Key Countries New Product Launches Pipeline Analysis Regulatory Scenario — Key Countries Recent Industry Developments — Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions

GlobalPerfusion Systems MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast Key Findings/ Summary Market Analysis — By Product Type Market Analysis — By Distribution Channel Market Analysis — By Countries/Sub-regions

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Global Market Share Analysis Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis — Major Players

Company Profiles Overview Products and Services SWOT Analysis Recent developments Major Investments Regional Market Size and Demand

Strategic Recommendations

TOC Continued…!





