Variable Frequency Drive Market Size [2022-2029] worth USD 32.31 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2%

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global variable frequency drive market size is projected to grow from USD 19.87 billion in 2022 to USD 32.31 billion in 2029, growing at CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period. The market was valued at USD 19.21 billion in 2021. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled "Variable frequency drive Market, 2022-2029."
According to our analyst, the fact that the technology aids to manage the operating pace to decrease energy consumption is predicted to fuel the market.
Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/variable-frequency-drive-market-100876
Report Highlights:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022-2029
|Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR
|7.2%
|2029 Value Projection
|USD 32.31 Billion
|Base Year
|2021
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 19.87 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2028-2020
|No. of Pages
|326
|Segments covered
|Variable Frequency Drive Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Power Range (Micro, Low, Medium, High), By Application (Pumps, Electric Fan, HVAC, Conveyors, Extruders, Others), By End-user (Power Generation, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Mining, Agriculture, and Others), and Region
|Growth Drivers
|Increasing Digital and Automation to Spur to Boost Industry Growth
|Government Regulations and Policies for Energy Saving to Spur Market Growth
Drivers and Restraints:
The growing trend towards digitalization, connectivity, and automation in various industries has led to a rise in demand for variable frequency drives (VFDs) that enable remote monitoring and control of industrial processes. By utilizing VFDs, complex industrial applications such as HVAC systems in large buildings can improve data management, resulting in significant gains in energy efficiency and cost savings. VFDs can transform ordinary motors into smart motors that can be remotely controlled and automated, enhancing system performance, energy efficiency, and cost savings. As the demand for digitalization and automation continues to rise, the use of VFDs is expected to increase, revolutionizing industrial processes and driving market growth.
COVID-19 Impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted multiple industries, causing a decline in manufacturing and global trade due to travel restrictions, shelter-in-place orders, and shutdowns. Trade disputes have further hindered market growth, exacerbating the effects on industry verticals worldwide."
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/variable-frequency-drive-market-100876
Report Coverage:
The report has been prepared meticulously through quantitative and qualitative assessments to offer a comprehensive market view. Notably, many primary interviews have been conducted with major stakeholders and suppliers. Primary data has been collected through questionnaires, telephonic conversations and emails. Moreover, the report also includes secondary sources, such as government websites, SEC filings and press releases. The report also gives an in-depth view of market size, share, revenue, volume and delves into SWOT analysis.
Segmentation:
- The market is segregated into AC drive, DC drive, and servo drive based on type.
- The market is divided into micro, low, medium, and high based on power range.
- The market is classified into pumps, conveyors, HVAC, electric fan, extruders, and others based on application.
- Based on end-user, the market is branched into power generation, infrastructure, oil & gas, food & beverages, mining, agriculture, and others. The power generation segment dominated the market in 2021.
- By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Greater Electricity Demand
The demand for electricity is set to increase, with the Asia Pacific region leading the variable frequency drive market share due to its rapid growth. North America and Europe's adoption of renewable energy sources is expected to result in significant market share gains for these regions. Meanwhile, major capitalization events are anticipated in Latin America's mining and oil & gas industries.
Quick Buy Variable frequency drive Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100876
Key Industry Development:
Creative Product Unveilings by Prime Players to Spur Market Growth
The fundamental players present in the market embrace numerous strategies to hike their position in the market as dominating companies. One such pivotal tactic is procuring companies to boost the brand value among users. Another vital strategy is periodically launching innovative products that will positively benefit the users.
The Report Lists the key Players in the Variable frequency drive Market:
- Eaton Corporation (Ireland)
- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics (India)
- Rockwell Automation (U.S.)
- Johnson Controls (Ireland)
- Anaheim Automation Inc. (U.S.)
- WEG (Brazil)
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Nidec Motor Corporation (Japan)
- Siemens (Germany)
- Danfoss Corporation (Denmark)
- Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
- TMEIC (U.S.)
- Fuji Electric Corp. of America (Japan)
- Schneider Electric (France)
- Yaskawa Corporation (Japan)
- Toshiba International Corporation (U.S.)
- General Electric (U.S.)
- Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. (U.S.)
Variable frequency drive Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- AC Drive
- DC Drive
- Servo Drive
- By Power Range
- Micro
- Low
- Medium
- High
By Application:
- Pumps
- Electric Fans
- HVAC
- Conveyors
- Extruders
- Others
By End-user:
- Power Generation
- Infrastructure
- Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverages
- Mining
- Agriculture
- Others
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/variable-frequency-drive-market-100876
Major Table of content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions & Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
- Latest Technological Advancement
- Insight on Regulatory Landscape
- Industry SWOT Analysis
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Variable Frequency Drive
- Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact
- Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19
- Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak
- Global Variable Frequency Drive Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029
- Key Findings
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- AC Drive
- DC Drive
- Servo Drive
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Range
- Micro
- Low
- Medium
- High
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Pumps
- Electric Fan
- HVAC
- Conveyors
- Extruders
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user
- Power Generation
- Infrastructure
- Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverages
- Mining
- Agriculture
- Others
Continued…
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/variable-frequency-drive-market-100876
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.