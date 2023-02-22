ñol


American National Bankshares Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

by Globe Newswire
February 22, 2023 1:00 PM | 1 min read

DANVILLE, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. AMNB, parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable March 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 3, 2023.

The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter's dividend, and a $0.02 or 7.1% increase from the first quarter of 2022. Based on the stock's closing price of $33.52 on February 21, 2023, the dividend yield is approximately 3.6%.

About American National
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.0 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia. American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.2 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Management Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

Contact:Jeffrey W. Farrar, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer
        434-773-2274        
 farrarj@amnb.com

