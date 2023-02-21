ñol


R1 RCM to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

by Globe Newswire
February 21, 2023 5:00 PM | 1 min read

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. RCM, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at two upcoming conferences:

  • The 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7 at 11:10am ET
  • The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 16 at 8:00am ET

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1's website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:
R1 RCM Inc.
Investor Relations:
Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:
Allison+Partners for R1RCM
Amanda Critelli
R1PR@allisonpr.com


