Progressive Announces Investor Relations Event

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, The Progressive Corporation PGR will host an Investor Relations event on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, beginning at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. This event, which will consist of both a conference call and a webcast, is scheduled to last 90 minutes and will begin with an approximate 45-minute presentation on usage-based insurance, followed by a question-and-answer session with Tricia Griffith, our CEO, and John Sauerland, our CFO. Call-in participants will be able to ask questions via the phone, however, webcast participants will not be able to submit questions online.



On February 27, 2023, Progressive expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post its Shareholders' Report, including the Letter to Shareholders from Tricia Griffith, to its website at www.progressive.com/annualreport.

Registration is required to participate in the conference call and receive the details on how to access the call or to join the webcast, visit Progressive's website at https://investors.progressive.com/events/default.aspx.

Replays of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes. The archived webcast will be able to be accessed from Progressive's website at https://investors.progressive.com/events/default.aspx and will remain available until March 1, 2024.

About Progressive

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.



Company Contact:

Douglas S. Constantine

(440) 395-3707

investor_relations@progressive.com



The Progressive Corporation

6300 Wilson Mills Road

Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143

http://www.progressive.com

