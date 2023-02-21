LaunchDarkly Announces Executive Leadership Transition for Company's Next Growth Phase

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform, today announced that co-founder Edith Harbaugh is stepping into the role of Executive Chair and the company has appointed Dan Rogers to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer for the company as it enters its next phase of growth.



"We started LaunchDarkly and the feature management category with the belief that software powers the world and we could empower all teams to make better software, and I'm incredibly proud that the kernel of our idea has grown into a $100 million ARR company with more than 4,000 customers worldwide," said Edith Harbaugh, co-founder and Executive Chair at LaunchDarkly. "Based on his proven success of scaling growing technology businesses, Dan's impressive background speaks for itself and I believe that he is the right person to take LaunchDarkly to the next phase of our growth."

Dan has led diverse, cross-functional, high performance teams at some of the world's fastest growing technology companies including Rubrik, ServiceNow, AWS and Microsoft. Most recently Dan was president at Rubrik, where he helped them surpass $500M ARR, and led their product, marketing and GTM strategy teams. As ServiceNow's CMO, he was a major driver of their meteoric growth journey to become an iconic SaaS company and the leading digital workflow platform. In product and marketing roles at Microsoft and AWS, Dan became deeply connected with the developer community.

"LaunchDarkly is a special company, cherished by customers, developers, and DarkLauncher employees alike," said Rogers. "Edith and co-founder John Kodumal have built a developer platform to empower all teams to deliver better software. I am grateful for their trust in me to take this business to the next level, as we become the defining software development platform of the 21st century."

LaunchDarkly is used by companies across industries including IBM, Intuit and Atlassian to scale and standardize the process of feature management, ensuring greater control and safer software releases. This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the company. Last year, LaunchDarkly announced significant momentum in the EMEA region , jumped from #47 to #34 on the prestigious Cloud100 list and joined the " Centaur" list of companies with $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

"Through Edith's leadership and evangelism, LaunchDarkly has become one of the fastest growing companies in the developer space, and what the company has accomplished in such a short amount of time is incredibly impressive," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Dan's expertise in scaling growth companies and creating multi-product platforms, along with his knack for creating high performance workplace cultures are equally impressive, and I look forward to working with him as he takes the company to the next level."

To learn more about LaunchDarkly, visit launchdarkly.com .

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly isn't just a leader in feature management — it's the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld's 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

Contact

launchdarkly (at) launchsquad.com