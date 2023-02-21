New Chief Financial Officer Joins Cirtronics

Milford, NH, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirtronics, an advanced contract manufacturing company in Milford, NH, announced today that after a distinguished 26-year career with the company, George Mandragouras is retiring as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"On behalf of all Cirtronics' employee owners and our Board of Directors, I want to extend our deepest thanks to George," said Dave Patterson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over his years of service, George has played an integral role in developing our financial strategies and company culture of openness and transparency, as well as establishing our Employee Stock Ownership Program. He has built a strong financial infrastructure and team with deep expertise," Patterson continued. "George will be missed, and we wish him the very best as he enters the next chapter of his life."

Daniel Habhegger has joined the Cirtronics team as their new CFO. Dan brings over 25 years of extensive financial and analytical experience in various industries – including transportation, software, and medical devices. Before joining Cirtronics, Dan served as the CFO at Precision Optics Corp., where he managed day-to-day accounting, investor relations, banking, treasury, and operating cash flow activities in addition to forecasting and financial planning. Dan has also served as CFO of Weather Service International and the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for SmartBear Software and AgaMatrix, Inc., creating long-range financial models to support valuation, profitability, and cost reductions.

"We are pleased that Dan will be succeeding George in the role of CFO, bringing his expertise and extensive financial leadership experience. George's retirement and Dan's appointment to the CFO role are part of our continuing evolution as a company," added Patterson.

New CFO Dan Habhegger commented, "I am very excited to join the Cirtronics team and have seen their great potential for growth firsthand. Based on their culture-driven mentality and purposeful practices, I look forward to being a true partner and owner within the Cirtronics family."

About Cirtronics

Cirtronics, located in the Greater Boston area, excels at manufacturing complex systems for highly regulated markets. Cirtronics thrives in the exacting standards and details required by demanding and quality-intensive applications, including medical, robotics, security, defense, and industrial.

