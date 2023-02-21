OKX Named Top Sponsor of ETHDenver, World's Largest Web3 Hackathon

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, is proud to announce that it is a top sponsor of ETHDenver 2023, the world's largest and longest-running Web3 hackathon event.

Taking place on February 24 - March 5, 2023, ETHDenver is a community-created gathering of technologists and traders focused on Ethereum and other blockchain protocols. At the event, developers and designers will collaborate on technical solutions for growing Web3, while industry leaders will take the stage to drive dialogue on decentralization.

OKX's participation in ETHDenver includes keynote sessions by leaders Jeff Ren and Jason Lau on the main stage, where the speakers will address the roles of community and centralized exchanges in Web3, respectfully.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said, "ETHDenver is a key annual event for the global blockchain industry, and OKX is proud to be involved as a top sponsor. As a user-first technology company, we look forward to engaging with the ETHDenver community to collectively move Web3 forward."

The nine-day event will begin on February 24, 2023 with ETHDenver's flagship hackathon, dubbed #BUIDLathon, and progress into conference-style programming beginning March 1, 2023. The event will also feature an NFT gallery installation, technical workshops, networking gatherings, and more.

For more information on OKX, please visit OKX.com .

To find out more on ETHDenver, check out Ethdenver.com .

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

For further information, please contact: Media@okx.com