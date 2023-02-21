CORRECTION - Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 on February 22, 2023

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release previously issued under the same headline by Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE, the timing of reporting financial results should have been before market open on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 instead of after market close. All other information remains the same. The corrected release follows:



Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border e-commerce enablement, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, before market open on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Global-e will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-704-4453 International Toll: +1-201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13736177

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e's website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations



A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

