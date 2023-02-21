With 13.9% CAGR, Field Service Management Market Size Worth USD 8.06 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global field service management market size was USD 2.87 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 3.24 billion in 2021 to USD 8.06 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.9% during the 2021-2028. The tenacious demand for customer-centric solutions among numerous businesses drives the market growth. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, "Field Service Management Market Forecast, 2023-2028."





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/field-service-management-fsm-market-102215





Key Industry Development:

ServiceMax, Inc. attained LiquidFrameworks, who is a mobile field operations management supplier, in order to inflate its FSM solution in energy sectors.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 13.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 8.06 Billion Base Year 2020 Field Service Management Market Size in 2020 USD 2.87 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Application, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Vertical and Geography





Key Takeaways:

Field Service Management Market Size in North America was USD 959.9 million in 2020

Major driving factors include increasing adoption of smart and mobile devices

By application, customer management segment has the largest share in the global market.

Global demand is driven by adoption of cloud deployment

Manufacturing end-users will drive the market in the forecast period, 2023-2028













Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/field-service-management-fsm-market-102215





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Demand for Real-time Visibility Services to Drive Market Growth

The real-time field service systems are observing increasing demand across industries to thrust customer gratification.

The real-time monitoring and management of field technicians permit businesses to resolve customer enquiries in the fresh attempt by linking them with the closest service supplier. Therefore, these solutions are attaining traction across all businesses.

However, lack of skilled workforce may hinder market growth.

Segmentation

On the basis of component, the market for field service management is classified into solution and services.

By application, the market is categorized into work order management, schedule, dispatch, and route optimization, customer management, inventory management, service contract management, reporting and analytics, and others. Customer management to gain maximum market share owing to the growing focus on customer experience and retention.

In terms of deployment, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud.

Based on enterprise size, the market is branched into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segregated into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, construction and real estate, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and others.

In terms of region, the market is bifurcated into five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/field-service-management-fsm-market-102215





Regional Insights

Rising Preference for Enterprise Mobility Solutions to Boost Growth in North America

North America held the maximum field service management market shares and is probable to lead the market owing to the rising inclination towards enterprise mobility solutions and constant emphasis to restructure field service teams and operations.

Europe is displaying drastic growth in the acceptance of FSM solutions owing to the embracement of automation in existing manual field service procedures. Numerous industries in European nations are keen on investing in novel technologies to sustain respective field forces.

Asia Pacific outperformed the market in terms of CAGR. The large scale industrialization across nations such as India, Japan, and China is an extremely demanding FSM solution for attaining enhanced workflow and improved productivity.

List of Key Players in Field Service Management Market:

ServiceMax, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.)

IFS AB (Industrial and Financial Systems) (Linköping, Sweden)

Salesforce.com, Inc (ClickSoftware) (California, U.S.)

PRAXEDO (Paris, Ile de France)

Infor, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Comarch SA (Kraków, Poland)

OverIT S.p.A. (Fiume Veneto, Italy)

FieldAware Group Ltd. (Texas, U.S.)

GEOCONCEPT SAS (Bagneux, France)

Mize, Inc (Telangana, India)





Quick Buy - Field Service Management Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102215





Major Table of Contents:

Global Field Service Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Solution Services Managed Professional Integration and Implementation Training and Education Support and Maintenance By Deployment (Value) On-Premises Cloud By Enterprise Size (Value) Large Enterprises SMEs By Application (Value) Work Order Management Schedule, Dispatch, And Route Optimization Customer Management Inventory Management Service Contract Management Reporting and Analytics Others (Resource Management, Technician and vehicle Tracking, etc.) By Vertical (Value) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecom Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Transportation and Logistics Construction and Heavy Equipment Energy and Utilities Others (Government, Media and Entertainment, Education, Etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America North America Field Service Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Solution Services Managed Professional Integration and Implementation Training and Education Support and Maintenance By Deployment (Value) On-Premises Cloud By Enterprise Size (Value) Large Enterprises SMEs By Application (Value) Work Order Management Schedule, Dispatch, And Route Optimization Customer Management Inventory Management Service Contract Management Reporting and Analytics Others (Resource Management, Technician and vehicle Tracking, etc.) By Vertical (Value) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecom Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Transportation and Logistics Construction and Heavy Equipment Energy and Utilities Others (Government, Media and Entertainment, Education, Etc.) By Country (Value) U.S. Canada



TOC Continued…!





FAQs

How big is the field service management market?

Field service management market size was USD 2.87 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 8.06 billion by 2028.

How fast is the field service management market growing?

The field service management market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2028





Related Reports:

Integrated Circuit Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Context Aware Computing Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Access Control Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245