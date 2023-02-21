Acetic Acid Market to Worth $10.54 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acetic acid market size is projected to grow from USD 7.29 billion in 2021 to USD 10.54 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the 2021-2028 period. The research report provides in-depth research studies for strategy development and implementation depending on the client's needs. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand the Acetic Acid Industry outlook. The global acetic acid market size was USD 6.90 billion in 2020.

The utilization of Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) is powered by the rising demand for paints and coatings across the world, which nurtures the demand and growth of the market. As per the research team, development and increasing applications in several industries such as adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, and textiles is likely to amplify the market growth globally.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/acetic-acid-market-103386

List of Key Players Covered in the Acetic Acid Market Report

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co. Ltd. (China)

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

BP Plc (U.K.)

Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company (China)

LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Celanese Corporation (U.S.)

Other Key Players

Key business strategies discussed in this market research revolve around-



Which are the key business segments in the global industry?

What are the important elements used to study the business intelligence of the market?

What is the market value of the dominant firms operating in the industry?

What are the distribution networks, domestic & international traders, vendors, sellers of the individual segments in the industry?

Report Coverage



The market report highlights leading regions across the world to offer a better understanding of the user. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the latest industry trends and analyzes technologies deployed at a rapid pace at the global level. The report examines various paradigm shifts associated with the transformation of software.

It further highlights some of the growth-stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader gain in-depth knowledge about the human capital management market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/acetic-acid-market-103386

Segmentation

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), ester solvents, acetic anhydride, and others. The vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) segment held principal share in the market.

Geographic Segment Analyzed in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Drivers and Restraints

Growing Demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer to Assist Market Growth

VAM is a transition that is utilized for manufacturing resins and polymers for films, textiles, coatings, adhesives, paints, and other end-products. VAM is utilized in barrier resins for plastic bottles. It also has uses in adhesive owing to union properties to diverse substrates that involve wood, metals, paper, and plastic films.

Moreover, growth in the above-mentioned industries is resulting in a rise in demand for vinyl acetate monomer. This is further expected to bolster the acetic acid market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights



Asia Pacific was worth USD 3.73 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to hold the majority of the acetic acid market share which can be accredited to an upsurge in polymer formulations in the region.

North America is likely to display promising advantages up to 2028. The growth in the chemical industry and increasing demand from the end-use sectors such as construction and textile industries are occasioning in great utilization of ethanoic acid in numerous applications.

Europe is confronting a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to an upsurge in demand from end-use sectors and imports. This elevated demand has occasioned in European manufacturers to raise the cost up to 63 euros per ton.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/acetic-acid-market-103386

Competitive Landscape

Joint Ventures and Capacity Extensions are Chief Tactics Executed by Companies

The majority of players functioning in the industry are BP Plc, Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company, and Lyondell Basell Industries, among others. Companies are engaged in novel product launch, facility extension, procurement, joint venture, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Acetic Acid Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/acetic-acid-market-103386

Read Related Insights:



Paints and Coatings Market to Reach USD 235.06 Billion by 2029 | Paints and Coatings Industry CAGR of 5%

Paints and Coatings Additives Market Worth USD 12,659.4 Million by 2027; Increasing Focus on Residential Projects Worldwide to Stimulate Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com