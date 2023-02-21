Meat Substitutes Market Revenue to Hit $12.30 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 11.11%

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global meat substitutes market size was valued at USD 5.41 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to surge from USD 5.88 billion in 2022 to USD 12.30 billion by 2029 at 11.11% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, "Meat Substitutes Market, 2022-2029."

According to the study, plant-based products have become sought-after in minimizing the issues of dependence on livestock production for meat products. Clean meat substitutes will gain further traction with the rising trend of vegan and vegetarian diets. Environment-friendly food products will continue to be sought globally. The Economist asserted that the number of vegans in the U.S. rose from 0.4% to 3.5% in 2021.

The meat substitutes market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by a rising awareness of the negative environmental impact of meat production and consumption, as well as concerns about animal welfare and health. As a result, there has been a surge in demand for plant-based protein sources and meat alternatives, which offer similar taste, texture, and nutritional value as meat, but without the associated environmental and ethical concerns.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Beyond Meat (U.S.)

Impossible Foods (U.S.)

Kellogg Company (U.S.)

Tyson Foods (U.S.)

JBS SA (Brazil)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Hain Celestial Group (U.S.)

Unilever Group (U.K.)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Sunfed (New Zealand)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 11.11 % 2029 Value Projection USD 12.30 Billion Base Year 2021 Meat Substitute Market in 2022 USD 5.88 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 207 Segments Covered By Source, By Distribution Channel , By Geography Meat Substitute Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Plant-based Protein Foods to Drive Market Growth Positive Health and Environmental Impact Related to Consumption of Plant-based Protein Foods to Further Propel Market Growth

Segments

Soy-based Ingredients to Remain Dominant with Growing Demand from Vegan Population

With respect to source, the market is segregated into wheat-based ingredients, soy-based ingredients, other grain-based ingredients, and textured vegetable proteins. The soy-based ingredients segment could remain dominant due to growing traction among the vegan and vegetarian populations. Moreover, the soaring popularity of tofu and tempeh across North America and Europe will boost ingredient adoption.

Mass Merchandiser to Grow with Easy Product Availability

With respect to distribution channels, the market is segmented into other retail channels, mass merchandisers, online retail, specialty stores, and food service. The mass merchandisers segment will exhibit notable growth due to easy availability and prevalence of discounts.

Report Coverage

The report provides a holistic view of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has deep-dived into SWOT analysis. Moreover, qualitative and quantitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals. The research report also delves into pre and post-COVID-19 analysis to provide a comprehensive perspective of the market.

Drivers and Restraints

Advanced Form of Packaging Design to Reinforce Growth Potentials

Developed and developing countries have exhibited an increased inclination for clean products with carbon labeling. Of late, millennials and Gen Z populations have shown traction for advanced packaging with respect to environmental impact. Growing preference from health-conscious consumers could foster meat substitutes market share during the forecast period. Besides, escalating risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer due to the consumption of red meat will further encourage the consumption of plant-based protein foods. However, difficulty in mirroring the meat color and challenges with respect to manufacturing meat flavor could dent the market growth.

Regional Insights

Europe to Gain Prominence from Soy-based Ingredients

Stakeholders anticipate Europe to witness investments abound with the rising trend for soy-based ingredients and wheat-based ingredients. With a notable shift toward a sustainable trend, plant-based products will be sought across the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy. The growing trend for gluten-free and vegan diets will bode well for regional growth.

The Asia Pacific meat substitutes market growth will be pronounced with rising emphasis on the vegan population. Moreover, consumers have spurred investments in high-quality, nutritious, and protein-rich food products. With the growing focus on sustainability, hotels and restaurants could invest in plant-based products.

North America could contribute notably toward the global market share due to the soaring popularity of vegan meat burgers and sausage. Manufacturers of meat substitutes are likely to inject funds into nutritious, tastier, and high-quality plant-based products. Clean products are expected to gain ground across online channels and will continue to be sought across retail food chains.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Invest in Mergers & Acquisitions to Boost Portfolios

Major companies could invest in product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and technological advancements to bolster their footprint. Besides, an influx of funds into R&D activities will encourage well-established players and new entrants to propel their portfolios.

Key Industry Developments

February 2022: Beyond Meat, Inc. announced a three-year global strategic agreement with McDonald's Corporation. Under this agreement, Beyond Meat, Inc. has become the preferred supplier for a new plant-based burger patty for McPlant, a plant-based burger.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Meat Substitutes Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Meat Substitutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Soy-based Ingredients Wheat-based Ingredients Other Grain-based Ingredients Textured Vegetable Protein By Distribution Channel (Value) Mass Merchandisers Specialty Stores Online Retail Other Retail Channels Foodservice By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Meat Substitutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Soy-based Ingredients Wheat-based Ingredients Other Grain-based Ingredients Textured Vegetable Protein By Distribution Channel (Value) Mass Merchandisers Specialty Stores Online Retail Other Retail Channels Foodservice By Country (Value) U.S By Source (Value) Soy-based Ingredients Wheat-based Ingredients Other Grain-based Ingredients Textured Vegetable Protein Canada By Source (Value) Soy-based Ingredients Wheat-based Ingredients Other Grain-based Ingredients Textured Vegetable Protein Mexico By Source (Value) Soy-based Ingredients Wheat-based Ingredients Other Grain-based Ingredients Textured Vegetable Protein



TOC Continued…!

