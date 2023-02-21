At a CAGR of 14.0% Regenerative Agriculture Market to Cross US$16.8 billion by 2027 Globally - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global regenerative agriculture market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.7 Billion in 2022. It is anticipated to reach USD 16.8 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 14.0% in value. Regenerative agriculture is an outcome-based food production strategy that improves farm productivity and financial success while nurturing and restoring soil health. It consists of a variety of methods supported by cutting-edge technologies that can address the problems brought on by climate change while preserving the environment of the land. Regenerative agriculture is an improvement over conventional agriculture that uses less water and other inputs, stops land deterioration, and preserves the environment.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 US$8.7 Billion Estimated Value by 2027 US$16.8 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% Market Size Available for 2019–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Industry Trends Segments Covered Practice, and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Customization on Demand 2030 Key Market Opportunities Growing Research and Development around the use of biologicals and carbon sequestration Key Market Drivers Rise in support from Organizations, Governments and Farmer Welfare Associations

Some recent trends influencing the regenerative agriculture market include:

Climate change: The increasing awareness of the impact of climate change has put a spotlight on regenerative agriculture practices, which are seen as a way to mitigate the effects of climate change by sequestering carbon, improving soil health, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Consumer demand for sustainable food: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their food choices and are demanding more sustainable, ethical, and healthy food options. This has led to a growing interest in regenerative agriculture practices that promote soil health, reduce the use of chemicals, and prioritize animal welfare.

Government policies and subsidies: Governments around the world are implementing policies and providing subsidies to support regenerative agriculture practices, recognizing the potential benefits for the environment, farmers, and local communities.

Corporate sustainability initiatives: Many companies are setting ambitious sustainability goals, including commitments to source more sustainably produced agricultural products. This has created a market for regenerative agriculture products and incentivized farmers to adopt regenerative practices.

Technological advancements: Advancements in technology, such as precision agriculture, soil sensors, and machine learning, are enabling farmers to adopt regenerative practices more easily and efficiently, making it easier for farmers to monitor and manage their land and optimize their yields while minimizing environmental impact.

Overall, these trends are driving the growth of the regenerative agriculture market, with increasing interest and investment from consumers, governments, and corporations alike.

Regenerative farming techniques boost soil biodiversity and organic matter, making soils more resilient and better able to endure the effects of climate change, such as flooding and drought. Strong yields and nutrient-rich crops result from healthy soils. Additionally, it reduces runoff and erosion, resulting in better water quality both on and off the farm.



The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing disposable income across the region and the changing lifestyles of consumers leading to high demand for sustainably sourced food products. The presence of many small farmers who are supported by governments of different developing nations in Asia through various schemes is a key factor, due to which the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for regenerative agriculture globally.

Based on practices, agroforestry is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2027. Agroforestry refers to land-use systems and technologies in which woody perennials (trees, shrubs, palms, and bamboo) are intentionally used on the same land-management units as agricultural crops and/or animals in some form of spatial arrangement or temporal sequence. Regenerative agroforestry combines the environmental advantages of reforestation with the socioeconomic advantages of regenerative agriculture. Regenerative agroforestry is a farming technique that imitates natural forest ecosystems. It is a method of forest restoration that uses a variety of trees to produce food and income for people.

Based on application, biodiversity is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period. Biodiversity is the various animals, plants, fungi, and even microorganisms, such as bacteria, which comprise the natural world. Each of these species and organisms collaborates in ecosystems to maintain balance and support in life, much like an intricate web. Regenerative agriculture offers numerous solutions that not only protect but also expand biodiversity. Various regenerative agricultural practices such as no-tillage, planting cover crops, and planting buffer strips, among others, helps in increasing biodiversity.

