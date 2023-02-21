VEON's Beeline Brings 4G Connectivity to Tashkent Metro





Amsterdam, Netherlands, 21 February 2023 07:00 CET – VEON Ltd. VEONVEON)), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that Beeline, its digital operator in Uzbekistan, has launched mobile connectivity across the metro service of the capital city Tashkent.

The new Beeline Uzbekistan coverage will provide 4G connectivity at all 31 underground stations on the four lines of the metro service. In 2022, the Tashkent metro enabled 220 million passenger journeys, or a daily average of approximately 620,000 riders.

"While cities like London and New York are still struggling to provide mobile connectivity across their Underground and Subway stations, we are proud to be delivering digital communication and services to the Tashkent metro," states Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. "We are pioneering the digital operator model where we support our customers with connectivity and services for all of the one thousand four hundred and forty minutes that constitutes each day. For the people of Tashkent that now includes the time they spend in transit in the city's metro."

Expansion of 4G coverage to the Tashkent metro is part of Beeline Uzbekistan's ‘4G for all' strategy, which saw the roll out some 2,300 4G base stations, and a 16-percentagepoint increase in the operator's 4G population coverage in 2022. The 4G connectivity will enable Beeline Uzbekistan customers to access the full range of services provided by the digital operator including Beeline's entertainment and financial services.

"Our customers can now access messages, call friends and family, listen to music and podcasts, and even watch their favourite TV shows in high resolution at all stations of the Tashkent metro," explains Andrzej Malinowski, CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan. "Through this investment we are building the technology infrastructure of Uzbekistan and the status of Tashkent as an IT hub for the Central Asian region, while also advancing the city and country as a major tourist destination."

The Beeline Uzbekistan network for the Tashkent Metro was developed using the UZTELECOM infrastructure based on the MORAN (Multi Operator RAN) active equipment sharing technology.

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people's lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world's population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com

