Well Testing Service Market Size worth USD 9.91 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 6.3% CAGR | Industry Trends, Growth Drivers, Share, Opportunities, And Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global well testing service market size is projected to reach USD 9.91 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Escalating demand for energy worldwide will emerge as the key growth determinant for this market in the near future, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Well Testing Service Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service (Real Time Testing, Downhole Testing, Reservoir Sampling, Surface Well Testing, and Others), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027". Under its Current Policies Scenario, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the global energy demand will grow by 1.3% annually to 2040.

The well testing service market is a critical component of the oil and gas industry that provides valuable information about the reservoir characteristics and production potential of a well. Well testing is a process of analyzing and measuring the fluids and gases produced from a well to determine its physical and chemical properties. The market is driven by the increasing demand for oil and gas, as well as the need for accurate and reliable information about well production. The well testing service market is highly competitive, with several prominent players competing on the basis of service quality, technology, and pricing. These players also focus on developing innovative products and services to gain a competitive edge in the market. The market is also characterized by the emergence of several niche players that offer specialized well testing services.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/well-testing-service-market-100157

Well Testing Service Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 6.3% 2027 Value Projection USD 9.91 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 7.49 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 193 Segments covered Service, Application, Region Growth Drivers Rise in Offshore E&P Activities to Drive Well Testing Services Market Growth Growth in New Oil & Gas Discoveries to Propel this Market

Drivers & Restraints:

Discovery of Unconventional Hydrocarbon Reservoirs to Enhance Market Potential

For the past few decades, the discovery of unconventional fossil fuel reserves has gained momentum around the world. For example, oil sands, or tar sands, contain bitumen, which is a semi-solid mixture of hydrocarbons. According to the University of Michigan, Canada possesses 73% of the estimated oil sands globally, with the country producing 64% of its fossil fuel energy from these reserves. Similarly, China is known to have the world's largest reserves of recoverable shale gas, followed by Argentina and Algeria, the university further highlights. These reserves are now being actively explored as conventional reservoirs are depleting at an accelerated pace. Unconventional oil & gas reserves generally occur in wide geological formations, necessitating the deployment of advanced extraction mechanisms. Adoption of well testing service is likely to spike in the coming years as governments and private players ramp up their E&P activities to meet the surging energy demand, especially in developing nations.

COVID-19 Impact:

The sudden eruption of the COVID-19 contagion has crippled global economic activities. This unprecedented crisis has severely injured businesses and deeply impacted industrial development. Governments worldwide are struggling to bring their economies back on track. We, at Fortune Business Insights™, are also striving to provide you with in-depth market intelligence to help your business survive during this pandemic. Based on our experience and expertise, we are offering a comprehensive impact analysis of the coronavirus outbreak on your business and help you strategize according to the changing economic situation.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/well-testing-service-market-100157

Regional Insights:

Steady Increase in Oil Production in the US to Favor the North America Market

With a market size of USD 3.56 billion in 2019, North America is set to lead the well testing service market share during the forecast period owing to steadfast rise in oil & gas production in the United States. For instance, World Oil estimates that 27,000 wells were drilled in the US in 2018, growing by 12.5% from 2017 levels.

Asia Pacific is expected to register impressive growth on account of rapidly rising consumption of crude oil and natural gas in the region. Moreover, the region is a net importer of fossil fuels, which favors the market expansion in the region. In Europe, the market will be primarily driven by the drilling activities conducted by the UK, Norway, Germany, Denmark, and Russia in the North Sea.

Quick Buy - Well Testing Service Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100157

Competitive Landscape:

Geographic Expansion & Operational Diversification to be Mainstay Strategies for Players

Major companies in this market are intensely focused expanding their presence in foreign lands and diversifying their operational horizons. To meet these dual goals, players are undertaking measures such as collaborations and contract signing with regional entities to amplify their business reach across geographies.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

November 2019: Expro Group won a contract to deliver well test and subsea services to Ichthys LNG, a massive oil & gas project near Darwin, Australia, headed by INPEX. Expro will supply a comprehensive well testing package, which will include advanced electronic emergency shutdown systems.

Expro Group won a contract to deliver well test and subsea services to Ichthys LNG, a massive oil & gas project near Darwin, Australia, headed by INPEX. Expro will supply a comprehensive well testing package, which will include advanced electronic emergency shutdown systems. August 2019: Halliburton secured contracts from Woodside Energy to conduct drilling and completion services in offshore Senegal for the SNE Field Development Phase I. The operations will begin early 2021 and will be completed over a period of 3-4 years.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) (China)

Baker Hughes, a GE company (U.S.)

Expro Group (U.K)

Halliburton Inc. (U.S.)

Oil States International, Inc. (U.S.)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

TechnipFMC plc (U.K)

Weatherford International Plc (Switzerland)

Schlumberger Limited (U.S.)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/well-testing-service-market-100157

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Research Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Merger & Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Global Upstream Investment Scenario Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Well Testing Service Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Well Testing Service Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Real Time Testing Downhole Testing Surface Well Testing Reservoir Sampling Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Onshore Offshore Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Well Testing Service Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary



Continued…



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/well-testing-service-market-100157

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245