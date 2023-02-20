In-vehicle Payment System Market Size worth USD 12.50 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.9% | Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Demand, Revenue, And Forecast Analysis

Pune, India., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in-vehicle payment system market size was valued at USD 2.98 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 3.32 billion in 2021 to USD 12.50 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. Strong demand for efficient and contactless transactions and increasing focus on developing in-car payments are estimated to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in its report titled "In-vehicle Payment System Market, 2021-2028"

In-vehicle payment systems are equipped with payment options in automotive. It allows drivers to complete transactions with several organizations in charging stations, gas stations, smart parking, and toll gates. Further, the rising demand for efficient and zero contact payments may foster digital payment system adoption. Moreover, a rising focus on developing in-car payment systems is expected to bolster market development during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/in-vehicle-payment-system-market-103653

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 20.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 12.50 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 3.32 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200

Key Takeaways:

Rising Trend for Adoption of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Contactless Payment Solutions to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Preference for Flexible and Contactless Payment to Drive Segmental Growth

Expanding Applications of In-Vehicle Payment System for Various Transactions to Drive Segment Growth

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Traffic Congestions and Robust Demand for Contactless Payments to Nurture Market Progress

Rapid technological developments and rising demand for contactless payment options are expected to facilitate in-vehicle payment systems. Furthermore, the rising focus of Hyundai, Honda, General Motors, and Mercedes on the development of digital payments is expected to bolster the market growth. Furthermore, rising traffic congestion on toll plazas, roads, parking, and gas stations is expected to boost the product adoption. Moreover, rising technological developments in developing countries are expected to drive the in-vehicle payment system market growth. However, high costs associated with embedded systems are expected to restrain market development.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/in-vehicle-payment-system-market-103653

Segments-

Mode of Payment, Application, and Region are Studied

By mode of payment, the market is segmented into NFC, QR code/RFID, app/e-wallet, and credit/debit card. Based on application, it is classified into parking, gas/charging station, shopping, food & coffee, and toll collection. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Strategic Collaborations to Fuel Competition

Prominent companies operating in the market devise strategic collaborations to fuel competition. For example, in May 2021, Parkopedia announced its integrated multi-domain payment platform to facilitate major vehicle payments, including fueling, tolls, parking, and EV charging. This acquisition may enable the company to boost its brand image and fuel competition. Further, companies adopt research and development, expansion, mergers, and acquisition strategies to boost their market position.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/in-vehicle-payment-system-market-103653

Regional Insights-

Rapid Technological Advancements to Foster Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the in-vehicle payment system market share due to rising technological advancements. The market in North America stood at USD 1.38 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. Further, the presence of several manufacturers is expected to foster industry development. These factors may propel the industry progress.

In Europe, rising penetration and the presence of a strong automotive industry may foster market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of next-generation vehicles is expected to foster industry growth.

In Asia Pacific, rising populace and traffic congestions may foster the development of the industry. The rising product adoption of in-vehicle payment systems is expected to foster industry development. In addition, increasing adoption of connected automobiles is expected to bolster the market progress.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

A list of prominent In-Vehicle Payment System manufacturers operating in the global market:



ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Friedrichshafen, Germany)

BMW AG (Munich, Germany)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC (Coventry, U.K.)

General Motors Company (Michigan, U.S.)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Hyundai Motor Group (Seoul, South Korea)

IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

Mastercard Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Visa Inc. (California, U.S.)

Notable Industry Development:

November 2021: Mercedes-Benz partnered with Visa for offering in-vehicle payments with the help of fingerprints.

Quick Buy - In-Vehicle Payment Systems Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103653

Table Of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Technological Developments

Distribution of In-Vehicle Payment System Market - In Value

Impact of COVID-19

Global In-Vehicle Payment System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Mode of Payment

NFC

QR Code/RFID

App/e-Wallet

Credit/Debit Card Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Parking

Gas/Charging Station

Shopping

Food & Coffee

Toll Collection Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America In-Vehicle Payment System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Mode of Payment

NFC

QR Code/RFID

App/e-Wallet

Credit/Debit Card Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Parking

Gas/Charging Station

Shopping

Food & Coffee

Toll Collection Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

United States

By Application

Canada

By Application

Mexico

By Application

Europe In-Vehicle Payment System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Mode of Payment

NFC

QR Code/RFID

App/e-Wallet

Credit/Debit Card Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Parking

Gas/Charging Station

Shopping

Food & Coffee

Toll Collection Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

United Kingdom

By Application

Germany

By Application

France

By Application

Rest of Europe

By Application

Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Payment System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Mode of Payment

NFC

QR Code/RFID

App/e-Wallet

Credit/Debit Card Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Parking

Gas/Charging Station

Shopping

Food & Coffee

Toll Collection Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

China

By Application

India

By Application

Japan

By Application

South Korea

By Application

Rest of Asia Pacific

By Application

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/in-vehicle-payment-system-market-103653

Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Ride-Hailing Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Internet of Vehicles Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

India Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Steering Wheel Switches Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245